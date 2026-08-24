Fuel Price Cuts Cool July Inflation

Lower fuel prices drive the sharpest monthly decline, offering some relief after inflation reached 10.7 percent in June

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s annual inflation rate fell to 9.4 percent in July 2026, down 1.3 percentage points from 10.7 percent in June, according to Statistics Botswana.

“The major contributors to the annual inflation rate in July 2026 were Transport group with a share of 5.2 percentage points,” Statistics Botswana said in its Consumer Price Index July 2026 report.

It said Miscellaneous Goods & Services contributed 1.2 percentage points, while Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages contributed 1.0 percentage point.

Regional Declines

Inflation declined across all three regions measured by the statistics agency.

In Rural Villages, inflation fell to 10.1 percent in July from 12.1 percent in June, a decrease of 2.0 percentage points.

Cities & Towns recorded a 1.2 percentage-point decline, from 10.2 percent to 9.0 percent, while inflation in Urban Villages fell by 1.0 percentage point, from 10.4 percent to 9.4 percent.

The national Consumer Price Index decreased by 1.8 percent, from 151.6 in June to 148.8 in July.

Fuel Drives Drop

The Transport group recorded the largest monthly movement, with its index falling 6.5 percent, from 194.1 in June to 181.5 in July.

Statistics Botswana attributed the decline to an 11.7 percent decrease in the Operation of Personal Transport section.

The agency said this was linked to lower retail pump prices for diesel (50ppm) and Petrol (95), which fell by P4.12 and P2.31 per litre, respectively, effective July 7.

Most other group indices moved by less than 1.0 percent between June and July.

The Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco group increased by 0.5 percent, while the Health group rose by 0.4 percent.

Tradeables Diverge

The All-Tradeables index declined by 3.0 percent, from 165.2 to 160.4.

Imported Tradeables fell 4.1 percent, while Domestic Tradeables increased by 0.3 percent. The Non-Tradeables index rose by 0.1 percent.

The All-Tradeables inflation rate fell from 15.2 percent in June to 11.9 percent in July. Imported Tradeables inflation declined from 17.9 percent to 13.3 percent.

By contrast, Non-Tradeables inflation increased from 3.9 percent to 5.6 percent, while Domestic Tradeables inflation edged up from 7.9 percent to 8.1 percent.