“Gambling Must Not Harm Communities”

Campaign launch highlighted youth and women’s vulnerability while raising economic counterpoints

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Motshameko O Phepha campaign is about more than gambling regulation; it is about protecting families, youth, and communities, the Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship Tiroeaone Ntsima said during the launch in Francistown on Monday.

ADDRESSING GAMBLING RISKS

Ntsima cited findings from the recent National Gambling Prevalence Survey, which show that about 13 percent of gamblers in Botswana are at risk of problem gambling, while 3.4 percent fall within the problem category.

“Although these figures are slightly lower than the global average of 5 to 6 percent, they still represent a pressing social and public health concern,” he said. “Particularly concerning are the findings on youth and women. Nearly one in five young people aged 18 to 24 are at risk, and women are increasingly affected as gambling becomes more accessible through digital platforms.”

LINKING TO NATIONAL VISION

The minister said the campaign aligns with Vision 2036, which seeks a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Botswana. He noted that the Gambling Authority has been working to embed sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values into its mandate.

NEW SUPPORT TOOLS

The initiative also introduces tools such as a 24-hour toll-free helpline and digital platforms offering counselling and real-time information. Ntsima said these measures would help close the gap between awareness and practical support.

“Such interventions ensure that no one faces problem gambling alone,” he said.

ECONOMIC DIMENSION

The minister pointed out that while gambling poses social challenges, it also carries significant economic weight. Globally, gambling generates more than US$500 billion in gross gambling revenue annually. In Botswana, the industry averages P250 million, with projections showing it could exceed P1 billion in the next financial year.

“This growth offers jobs, investment, and government revenue, but it also demands responsible leadership guided by sustainability and ESG principles to manage risks,” Ntsima said.

NIGEL AMOS

The launch also marked the introduction of middle-distance runner Nijel Amos as the campaign’s brand ambassador, alongside a group of influencers. Ntsima said their involvement would help extend the campaign’s reach.

“We are not only launching a campaign, but also celebrating a movement — one that places people at the centre of the gambling industry,” he said.

