Who will Rescue DDT Students?

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

More than 300 students from DDT College of Medicine face uncertainty after government sponsorship contracts were terminated following the loss of the school’s accreditation.

DDT College Student Representative Council (SRC) president, Gilbert Motlhabi, told The Botswana Gazette that 335 students have already withdrawn, with the number expected to rise in the coming weeks.

“Our hope is that the government will reinstate our sponsorship once we get admissions at other institutions,” Motlhabi said.

Accreditation Revoked by BQA

The Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA) revoked DDT’s accreditation last year, citing non-compliance with academic and operational standards. The college challenged the decision in court, maintaining that it had met all requirements. The matter remains unresolved, leaving students in limbo.

Students Seek Alternatives

Motlhabi noted that most public institutions have already closed intakes, forcing students to target the January 2026 admissions. Some are considering private institutions with late applications. He urged government to act swiftly, warning that an entire cohort could be left behind.

“Our wish is that government could be generous enough to place us in accredited institutions because many students’ futures are hanging in the balance,” he said.

Gov’t Promises Support

Although Minister of Higher Education Prince Maele could not be reached for comment, he recently assured students in a meeting that government remains committed to supporting them.

College Silent

DDT College authorities declined to comment directly, referring instead to a statement posted on the institution’s official Facebook page.

Blurb

Over 300 students have withdrawn from DDT College of Medicine after its accreditation was revoked, with learners urging government to reinstate their sponsorship at other institutions while authorities maintain the issue is still before the courts.

Post Views: 36