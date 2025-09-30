Why Are Nurses Jobless Amid Shortage?

Graduates remain unemployed as union presses government, while officials cite lack of vacancies

BONGANI MALUNGA

Nursing graduates in Botswana face an uncertain future as many remain unemployed despite widespread staff shortages in hospitals and clinics. The Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has raised concern that the government has not committed to absorbing the graduates into the public health system, even as facilities continue to report critical understaffing.

UNION RAISES ALARM

In a statement released last week, BONU argued that the lack of deployment undermines the efforts of trained professionals and increases pressure on existing staff. “Health facilities across the country have long reported minimum nurse-to-patient ratios,” the union said, adding that the gap between available skills and unfilled posts risks worsening service delivery.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

Despite repeated enquiries, government officials have maintained that there are currently no vacancies within the public health system. BONU noted that this explanation has deepened frustration among graduates. The Ministry of Health has not yet provided details on whether future posts will be created or whether budget constraints have influenced the current freeze.

EXPLORING ALTERNATIVES

BONU said it is working to identify private sector opportunities to avoid leaving qualified nurses idle. “We will continue to engage government at the highest levels to advocate for the absorption of all qualified nurses. We are actively in discussions with the private sector to explore opportunities that can help place nurses in meaningful employment,” the union stated.

PARTNERSHIPS AHEAD

The union also highlighted ongoing efforts to build partnerships aimed at providing alternative placements. While graduates await clarity on long-term employment, BONU emphasized its commitment “to support graduates and to ensure that the value of their professional contributions does not go unnoticed.”