“Illegal Mining Has Declined Drastically”

The security patrols in and around Matsiloje have led to such a significant drop in illegal mining there – mainly by illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe – that no arrests have been made since August when security was intensified

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Illegal mining activities in Francistown and the North East have declined significantly following intensified patrols, according to the Botswana Police Service. Assistant Commissioner and Divisional Criminal Investigating Officer for the North, Maikaelelo Chepete, credited the deployment of additional police and military personnel for the improvement.

ARRESTS DECLINE

“Since the government increased patrols, illegal mining activities have declined drastically,” Chepete told The Botswana Gazette. Before the stepped-up operations, five to 10 illegal miners, mostly from Zimbabwe, were often arrested at once. However, no arrests have been made since August.

COMMUNITY PRESSURE

The crackdown followed complaints raised by Matsiloje residents at a kgotla meeting with the Minister of State President, Moeti Mohwasa. Villagers reported being terrorised by illegal miners armed with dangerous weapons. Matsiloje has long been a hotspot due to abandoned tunnels and shafts from old gold mines.

In March 2025, five Zimbabwean nationals were arrested in the area for illegal mining and crossing into Botswana through ungazetted entry points. Similar arrests were reported in January 2024 at Albert’s Farm near Matsiloje, where four Zimbabweans received prison sentences for illegal mining and unlawful entry.

CALLS FOR LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS

Reached for comment, Tati East MP Tlhabologo Furniture said the patrols had made a difference but warned that lasting safety required reopening commercial mining operations. “Once the mines are commissioned, the whole area will become safe,” he said.

