Francistown’s Schools Crisis

Mayor Gaone Majere has warned that rising indiscipline and school dropouts in Francistown are a growing concern, but government officials say the challenge is nationwide and requires system-wide solutions

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Schools in Francistown are grappling with two pressing challenges of rising indiscipline and learner dropouts, the Mayor, Gaone Majere, has said. Addressing a Full Council meeting, Majere noted that 107 learners have left public schools in the city over the past five years, including 24 so far this year.

PREGNANCY CASES HIGHLIGHT CONCERN

She singled out Mater Spei College as being particularly affected, recording nine pregnancies out of 13 for the entire city over the past two years. Majere added that the trend undermines learners’ futures and requires urgent interventions.

INDISCIPLINE CASES MOUNT

Equally concerning is the surge in misconduct. According to the Mayor, 1,723 cases of indiscipline have been documented since 2021, averaging 547 a year. This year alone, 636 cases have already been reported within two school terms, with Montsamaisa, Goldmine, and Mater Spei the hardest hit.

“These trends demand urgent and united action,” Majere said. “We must strengthen collaboration among teachers, parents, and learners to restore discipline while supporting those at risk of dropping out.”

NATIONAL PICTURE

The concerns have been echoed at national level. At the last sitting of Parliament, Assistant Minister of Child Welfare and Basic Education, Justin Hunyepa, cited 1,958 indiscipline cases recorded across public schools during the first two terms of 2025. Out of a total enrolment of 580,284 learners, he described the problem as “a national concern.”

CORPORAL PUNISHMENT DEBATE

Hunyepa linked the rise in misconduct to the abolition of corporal punishment, pointing to incidents shared on social media. “Some learners have gone viral ruthlessly beating up other students or using expletives and profanities that embarrassed the whole nation,” he said. “This is unacceptable, and action will be taken against wayward learners.”