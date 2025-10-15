Hotwire Retains Top Honour

The Botswana-based agency secures top honours for the second year, recognised for its innovation and client impact in strategic communications

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana communications agency Hotwire has been named Public Affairs & Communications Firm of the Year – Botswana at the 2025 Global Business Awards hosted by Corporate Vision magazine. The recognition marks the second consecutive year the firm has received the award, highlighting its continued presence in strategic communications and reputation management.

Now in its ninth year, the Corporate Vision Global Business Awards recognise companies and leaders worldwide for innovation, resilience, and ethical business practices. Winners are selected through an independent judging process that considers client testimonials, service innovation, and measurable impact.

Recognition for strategic excellence

Hotwire’s Group Managing Director, Kabelo Binns, said the award acknowledges the company’s team effort and client trust. “To be recognised once again on the global stage is both humbling and inspiring,” he said. “This award reflects the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our clients and partners.”

The recognition comes on the heels of a series of landmark projects from Hotwire that have reinforced its reputation for excellence. The business continues to deliver powerful communications strategies and execution for an impressive calibre of clients across financial services, tourism, energy, and social impact sectors. As a proudly Botswana-born nearing two decades of operation, Hotwire remains committed to setting the benchmark for authenticity, innovation, and integrity in the communications industry – both locally and regionally.