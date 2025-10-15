Mascom, ImpressUs Partner to Monetise Creativity

A new partnership between Mascom Wireless and local startup ImpressUs introduces a platform that rewards Batswana for their creative content, linking innovation to income in Botswana’s growing digital economy

GAZETTE REPORTER

Mascom Wireless has entered a partnership with local digital platform ImpressUs to enable Batswana to earn income from their creative output. The collaboration introduces a new model for content monetisation in Botswana, allowing creators to share their work, gain recognition, and receive financial rewards based on audience engagement.

Rewarding Creativity with Real Value

Through ImpressUs, users can upload videos or photos and earn based on likes, with the top-liked post of the day rewarded with P1,000. All prize payments are processed through MyZaka, powered by Mascom, ensuring secure and instant payouts for creators nationwide.

Closing the Gap in Digital Monetisation

Mascom CEO Dzene Makhwade-Seboni said the partnership aims to integrate creators into Botswana’s broader digital economy by addressing challenges around sustainable monetisation. “By creating a platform where creativity seamlessly translates into economic value, we are taking a meaningful step towards addressing one of the most pressing challenges within our creative sector,” she said.

Empowering Local Innovation

ImpressUs founder Kgotla “Jujuboy” Ntsima said the platform was inspired by the idea that creativity should generate income. He added that the collaboration with Mascom gives “every Motswana, from every walk of life, the power to earn from what they love doing.”

The app is available via daily, 15-day, and monthly subscription options and can be accessed through all data networks and WiFi.

Post Views: 210