The Swaneng Hills Hiking Challenge returns to Serowe this December, combining fitness, tourism, and social awareness to inspire community empowerment through sport

GAZETTE REPORTER

The second annual Swaneng Hills Hiking Challenge will take place in Serowe on 6 December 2025, beginning at 05:30 a.m. from Boiteko Junction Mall. Organised by Seven-Rivers Events, the 20km hike will run under the theme “Empowering Communities Through Sport and Sustainable Growth.”

The event aims to encourage physical fitness, promote tourism, and support local development by bringing together families, adventurers, and fitness enthusiasts from across Botswana. Registration is P100, while branded T-shirts cost P250.

Promoting Wellness and Community Impact

Participants will attempt to reach the summit of both the Male and Female Swaneng Hills, symbolising perseverance and unity. According to organisers, the challenge is designed to promote wellness and sportsmanship while fostering a sense of community.

Part of the proceeds will support awareness campaigns and fund selected community development projects around Serowe. Organisers also hope to use the platform to raise awareness about gender-based violence, substance abuse, and other social issues affecting local communities.

Boosting Local Tourism and Partnerships

Seven-Rivers Events is inviting sponsors, businesses, and government bodies to collaborate in support of the initiative. The event seeks to position Serowe and surrounding areas as destinations for cultural, historical, and sports tourism, contributing to Botswana’s diversification agenda.

Organisers said the Swaneng Hills Challenge is “more than just a hike — it’s a movement for health, heritage, and hope.”