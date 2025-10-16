DumaTau Ranked Among World’s Top Resorts

Wilderness DumaTau in Botswana’s Linyanti Wildlife Reserve has been ranked second among the world’s best resorts in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, spotlighting Botswana’s growing influence in global conservation tourism

GAZETTE REPORTER

Wilderness DumaTau, located in Botswana’s Linyanti Wildlife Reserve, has been named the second-best resort in the world and the top resort in the Rest of Africa category in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

More than 750,000 readers in the United States and nearly 200,000 in the United Kingdom participated in the annual survey, which highlights global destinations offering exceptional travel experiences.

Recognition for Conservation Tourism

Wilderness Botswana Caretaker Managing Director, Joe Matome, said the award affirms Botswana’s reputation as a leading conservation tourism destination. “This recognition is far more than an honour for DumaTau; it is a testament to Botswana’s place as one of the world’s most exceptional conservation tourism destinations,” he said.

DumaTau, which sits between two major elephant corridors along the Linyanti River, offers guests immersive wildlife experiences while supporting long-term habitat protection across southern Africa. Since its inception in 1997, the camp has contributed to safeguarding migratory routes connecting Botswana with Namibia, Angola, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Strengthening the Link Between People and Nature

Rebuilt in 2021 alongside its sister property, Little DumaTau, the camp combines sustainable design with community partnerships. Matome added that such recognition highlights the “value of purpose-driven hospitality and the strength of partnerships with communities and conservation agencies.”

Other Wilderness camps also featured in the rankings, including Vumbura Plains, Mombo & Little Mombo, and Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp.