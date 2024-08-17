iConnect Conference on Africa’s Tech-Driven Future

By Leatile Zachariah

Tlokweng, Botswana – On August 8, 2024, the Royal Aria in Tlokweng was a hub of innovation and collaboration as industry leaders, experts, and innovators gathered for the iConnect conference. With the theme “Solving Together: Growing Africa through Innovation and Technology,” the event was organized by Innolead Consulting under the banner “iConnect: Shaping Tomorrow Today.” The conference aimed to explore how technological advancements could drive Africa’s growth and address its unique challenges.

Diverse Stakeholders Share Insights

A diverse array of stakeholders participated in the event, including notable organizations such as Xavier Africa, Botswana Fibre Networks, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, BITRI (Botswana Institute for Technology Research and Innovation), Data Dimensions Botswana, Quantum Black, McKinsey & Company, Bofinet, Dichaba Consumer Electronics, Spectrum Analytics, Its Learnable, Zindi, and Service Excellence. These organizations represented various sectors of the tech industry and shared their insights, experiences, and strategies for fostering innovation across the continent.

Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage

Artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as the focal point of the conference, with discussions emphasizing its transformative potential. Experts highlighted AI’s ability to revolutionize sectors such as healthcare, education, and economic development, thereby addressing some of Africa’s most pressing issues. The consensus was that AI, when strategically implemented, could drive efficiency, foster innovation, and create new opportunities for growth.

The Need for Accelerated Technology Adoption

Segametsi Mafa of Service Excellence, speaking to Gazette, stressed the need for Africa to accelerate its adoption of technology. “In Africa, we are not developing fast enough in the uptake of technology; therefore, the more we talk about AI models, the more people can relate,” Mafa noted. She emphasized the broad applicability of AI, pointing out its relevance in sectors such as mining, agriculture, healthcare, and tourism.

Data Science as a Tool for Change

Data science was also recognized as a crucial tool in driving meaningful change across Africa. Rose Delilah Gesicho, a Data Scientist and Community Manager at Zindi, discussed the power of data in addressing issues such as poverty, health disparities, and education gaps. She highlighted how data-driven insights could lead to more informed decision-making, optimized resource allocation, and an overall improvement in the quality of life for millions of people.

Future-Proofing Africa’s Tech Space

The conference also focused on future-proofing Africa in the tech space. Panelists discussed the importance of building resilient systems and infrastructure that can adapt to rapid technological changes, ensuring the continent’s long-term growth and competitiveness in the global market. The discussions underscored the necessity for Africa to prepare today to avoid being left behind and to potentially take a leading role in the next wave of technological advancements.

AI-Powered MC Steals the Show

One of the highlights of the conference was Xavier Africa’s introduction of Samantha, an AI-powered MC who skillfully managed the event proceedings. Samantha’s debut underscored the growing influence of artificial intelligence in shaping both the tech industry and everyday interactions, signaling a future where AI could become an integral part of daily life.

Collaboration Key to Technological Progress

The Managing Director of Innolead Consulting, Mr. Oabona Kgengwenyane, delivered an insightful overview of the conference, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in driving technological progress. “Collaboration by stakeholders in tech innovation is essential for driving progress and solving the complex challenges facing our communities,” Kgengwenyane stated. He also acknowledged the role of entrepreneurs in pushing boundaries and pioneering new solutions.