Unleash the Tigress to Host Transformative Seminar For Female Entrepreneurs 

South African actress and entrepreneur Sophie Ndaba to be the keynote speaker at the women’s empowerment movement event

GAZETTE REPORTER

In an effort to empower female entrepreneurs, the Unleash the Tigress Women Empowerment Movement is set to host its inaugural seminar at the Cresta Botsalo Hotel in Palapye on 17 August 2024.

Themed “Women in Business – The CEO RoundTable,” this event is a pivotal initiative aimed at bridging the gap in women entrepreneurship.

It will bring together visionary business leaders and aspiring female entrepreneurs for an evening filled with inspiration, growth and actionable insights.

Innovators and visionaries

The keynote speaker for the evening will be the esteemed South African actress and entrepreneur, Sophie Ndaba, who is best known for her iconic role as Queen Moroka in the popular soapie, Generations.

Reflecting on the significance of women’s roles in business, Ndaba stated: “Women have always driven progress behind the scenes.

“It is now time to step into the spotlight and claim our rightful place at the CEO table as leaders, innovators and visionaries shaping the future of business.

Essential topics

“This seminar is a platform to share experiences, break barriers, and equip ourselves to lead with confidence.”

The seminar will cover essential topics for the modern businesswoman, including building an empire from the ground up, mindset shift, embracing excellence, the art of marketing for SMMEs, and sustaining economic balance to create powerful and enduring businesses.

Clementine Masogo, Founder of Unleash the Tigress Women Empowerment Seminar, emphasised the event’s broader mission.

“This seminar is not just about sharing knowledge but is also about creating a powerful network of women ready to build empires,” she said in an interview.

Leadership positions

“We are here to shift mindsets, embrace excellence, and equip women with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive business landscape.

“At the end of the day, we desire all participants to think big, challenge norms, and cultivate a mindset of excellence that will propel them to leadership positions in their respective industries.”

Co-Founder of the Unleash the Tigress Women Empowerment Movement, Ndapiwa Nglazi, echoed similar sentiments.

Equitable and prosperous

“We believe that by empowering women to lead with confidence and vision, we are not only shaping successful businesses but are also building a more equitable and prosperous society,” she said.

“This seminar is a step towards that future where every woman recognises her potential and is equipped to realise it fully.”

More than 100 women are expected at the event which will give a transformative experience, empowering women to step into their roles as leaders and visionaries, ultimately shaping the future of businesses.