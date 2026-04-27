InnoLEAD Explores Inner Game

Entrepreneur recounts struggle, resilience and mental strength behind African business journeys

GAZETTE REPORTER

At the launch of InnoLEAD: Unpacking the Inner Game of African Entrepreneurship, Oabona Michael Kgengwenyane described a deeply personal and professional motivation behind the book. Drawing from 25 years of consulting experience, he said the project was shaped by both accumulated knowledge and a gap he encountered across African bookstores.

“The inspiration for the book is really first the experience and the knowledge that I had amassed after 25 years of consulting,” he said, noting a lack of “authentic Afrocentric books” that capture African business realities.

The book blends multiple genres, including elements of autobiography, history and thriller-style storytelling. Kgengwenyane maps his own journey, beginning with childhood struggles in a household marked by hardship. “It’s not the end of the world,” he said. “Struggles and suffering can be fodder for your growth.”

Building Character

Beyond personal history, the book highlights formative activities that shaped his resilience. Kgengwenyane points to his involvement in extracurricular pursuits, including being a Boy Scout, a breakdancer and a tennis player.

“I was a Boy Scout… I was a breakdancer… I was also a tennis player,” he said, encouraging young people to engage in clubs and sports as a way to build character.

These experiences, he argues, are essential preparation for entrepreneurship, particularly within African contexts. He described entrepreneurship as inherently difficult, noting that only 5 percent of the global population qualifies as true entrepreneurs.

“In Africa, it’s even worse because of the environment in which we operate,” he said, citing corruption, bureaucracy and systemic barriers. “Even if you are committed… the system does not necessarily accept it.”

Botswana, he added, is “really, really tough,” partly due to its small market size.

Mental Framework

A central theme of the book is mental resilience. Kgengwenyane said his recent research highlighted widespread mental health struggles affecting both young people and entrepreneurs.

“I find that young people are struggling mentally, even older people are struggling,” he said, adding that entrepreneurial pressures can intensify these challenges.

To address this, he introduces the “J-REP” or Joy Rep formula, a framework designed to help individuals cultivate sustainable happiness. The model draws from established research, including the PERMA model from the University of Pennsylvania, while incorporating African philosophical elements such as Ubuntu.

“I try to Africanize it,” he said, positioning the framework as both practical and rooted in local context.

Inner Game

The title InnoLEAD reflects both his business journey and a broader concept of internal leadership. The subtitle, The Inner Game, underscores what he described as a deeply personal process.

“Happiness is an inside job,” Kgengwenyane said. “We all have what I call an internal operating system… that we have to dig into.”

He emphasized that individuals must actively choose their outlook, regardless of external conditions. “You have to make a choice to say I’ll be a happy person,” he said.

The book also includes reflective sections, allowing readers to document their own insights after each chapter.