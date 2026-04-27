KBL Sales Volumes Drop

Sechaba Holdings reports higher earnings even as beverage volumes fall across its key associates, highlighting a year shaped by cost pressures and operational shifts

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s leading manufacturer and distributor of clear beers, traditional African beverages and soft drinks, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL), recorded a 9 percent decline in sales volumes for the year ended 31 December 2025, according to financial results released by Sechaba Holdings Limited (SBHL).

SBHL holds a 49.9 percent shareholding in KBL and an equal 49.9 percent stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Botswana (Pty) Ltd (CCBB), making its financial performance closely tied to the two associates.

CCBB also reported lower volumes, declining by 7 percent from 1,323.2 hectolitres (HL) to 1,230.1 HL. Combined volumes across both entities fell by 8 percent, from 3,000.6 HL to 2,756.0 HL.

CCBB operates in the manufacturing, importation, distribution and marketing of soft drinks, purified water and other non-alcoholic beverages in Botswana.

Mixed Performance

Despite the drop in volumes, KBL reported improved profitability during the period.

“KBL recorded improved profitability compared to the prior year, mainly attributable to operational efficiencies, reduced administrative expenses, and a favourable product mix,” the company said in its results.

In contrast, CCBB’s financial performance weakened significantly. The company’s profit after tax declined by 40 percent, reflecting rising operational costs.

“CCBB’s profit after tax declined by 40 percent, mainly due to higher operating costs including maintenance, fuel, utilities and increased provisions for credit losses,” the results state.

Profit Growth

At group level, SBHL posted a 19 percent increase in net profit after tax. The growth was largely driven by a 17 percent rise in the share of profit from associates, which increased from P338.6 million to P396.2 million.

“This performance was realised despite reduced volumes across both associates,” the company said.

The group added that it ended the financial year with sufficient liquidity to meet its financial obligations.

“SBHL closed the year on a strong financial footing, maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its financial obligations,” the results read.

Outlook Ahead

Looking forward, the company indicated that its approach to capital allocation and the relatively stable demand for beverages are expected to support future performance.

The group said it is positioned to navigate current challenges and benefit from improving economic conditions.

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