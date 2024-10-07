Investing in People and Culture: the Cornerstone of Collective Success

By Pinkie Douglas

People and culture are a part of business we cannot and should not overlook. No matter how far technology evolves us – and I will defend this position to the death – the most significant asset any organisation possesses is not its products, technology, or even its brand—it’s the people who bring these elements to life. Regardless of industry, investing in our people and cultivating a strong, positive culture is fundamental to achieving sustainable growth and exceptional client service.

At Stanbic Bank, for example, our commitment to empowering our employees to put the client first, fostering a commercial mindset, and nurturing a passion for Botswana is what sets us apart and drives our mission forward. We realised very quickly into our journey that our people cannot be overlooked, and their wellbeing and preparedness to thrive in the future we are creating together has to remain a key imperative. We’ve not looked back since then, and that was some 32 years ago already…

In reality, empowering employees is not just a buzzword; it’s a strategic imperative. When we empower our people, we give them the autonomy to make decisions that directly impact our clients’ experiences. This empowerment starts with providing the right tools, training, and resources to perform their roles effectively. It also means creating an environment where employees feel confident to take initiative, innovate, and solve problems proactively. It is about feeling psychologically and socially safe to be curious, to take calculated risks and to give hand, heart and soul to your work; and yet, remembering that there is also more than simply “work.”

By fostering a sense of ownership and accountability, we ensure that our employees are not just participants in our business but active contributors to our clients’ success. Empowered employees are more engaged, motivated, and committed to delivering exceptional service, which ultimately enhances client satisfaction and loyalty.

To drive Botswana’s growth and Stanbic Bank Botswana’s success, we know that we need employees who think beyond their immediate roles and understand the broader business context. A commercial mindset enables our people to see the bigger picture, identify growth opportunities, and align their efforts with the bank’s strategic objectives. This is what we are trying to build and shape, together.

We invest in continuous learning and development programs that equip our employees with the skills and knowledge to think strategically and act commercially.. By cultivating a commercial mindset, we empower our people to make informed decisions that drive value for both our clients and the bank. We certainly do not always get it right, but we know we owe it to the 630 employees across Botswana in our fold, Changemakers who live our purpose, our brand and our principles.

Our commitment to our country’s growth is not possible without our people … and it is reflected in the passion our people have for Botswana. Botswana is more than just our home, it is our heartbeat…. And so this passion is a powerful motivator that drives us to collectively go above and beyond in what we do. It is a challenge for all of us, regardless of role, rank or industry, to cultivate a greater passion for our work and the impact it has on communities; not only are we then more likely to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions, but we inherently build a culture that holds us accountable to self and others, and which intrinsically fosters and celebrates Botswana’s rich heritage and future potential. This is how we remain ever-connected to Botswana’s progress and success.

As you can tell, we are incredibly passionate about this area. This is because we truly believe that a strong, positive culture is the bedrock of any successful organisation. How powerful that we have a part to play in shaping that! To shape a culture that prioritises client satisfaction, encourages curiosity and innovation, and upholds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. This culture holds at heart our very cultural core values such as respect, teamwork, continuous improvement, botho, and a commitment to excellence.

Investing in people and culture is not just an important aspect of business strategy; it is the cornerstone of any and every business’ success. As Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, once said, “Train people well enough so they can leave, treat them well enough so they don’t want to.”

And so, I repeat: the most significant asset any organisation possesses is not its products, technology, or even its brand—it’s the people.