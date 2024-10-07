Removing Party From Politics (Part 4): 

Towards a New Era of Governance

This four-part series considers the spectre of adversarial politics dominating the political landscape in years to come. Do we continue to embrace it as the most optimum political system or step away, look at it objectively and consider another way?

DOUGLAS RASBASH

Special Correspondent

This final section wraps up the foregoing three parts, propose some next steps and, without reservation, suggests that Botswana – with its acclaimed high standard of governance, could lead the way.

In exploring the concept of removing party from politics, we have examined the inherent flaws of adversarial systems and the potential benefits of alternative governance models. The divisive nature of party politics – marked by perpetual conflict, gridlock, and a focus on power rather than progress – has long outlived its usefulness. We witness in real time in the election run-up the unfolding dramas of American politics and the absurdly low levels of intellect that are apparent. The time is ripe for a transformation, and history provides us with several guiding examples.

From the African Village model, we learn the power of consensus-driven governance. The Athenian democracy shows us the value of direct citizen participation, while the Iroquois Confederacy emphasises the importance of balancing power and collective responsibility. These models demonstrate that it is possible to create systems of governance that prioritise unity, collaboration and the common good over partisan rivalry.

As we move into the future, AI presents an exciting opportunity to further transform governance. By leveraging AI’s capacity for rational decision-making, enhancing citizen participation, and reducing corruption and bias, we can envision a political landscape that is more efficient, equitable, and grounded in evidence-based policymaking. However, this must be done with careful consideration of ethical challenges, ensuring that AI complements human governance rather than undermine it.

Botswana: A Potential Leader in Governance Innovation

Botswana, with its long-standing reputation for good governance, stability, and high standards of public administration, is uniquely positioned to lead the way in this transformative journey. The country’s commitment to democratic principles, coupled with a forward-looking leadership, could make it a global exemplar in pioneering a new model of governance that integrates the best of tradition with cutting-edge technology.

Botswana could explore piloting non-partisan governance models, possibly by initiating local or regional councils that operate without party affiliations, focusing instead on consensus and collaboration. Furthermore, Botswana could become a testbed for AI-driven governance initiatives, using technology to enhance transparency, citizen engagement, and evidence-based policymaking.

Next Steps

Pilot Non-Partisan Governance: Botswana could begin by introducing non-partisan decision-making bodies at the local or regional level, with the aim of fostering consensus and reducing divisiveness. These pilots could later inform broader national reforms. Implement AI in Public Administration: Botswana could take the lead in integrating AI into various aspects of governance, from policy analysis to citizen engagement platforms. These AI systems should be designed with strong ethical guidelines to ensure they serve the public interest. International Collaboration: Botswana could work with international partners to share insights and strategies on non-partisan governance and the integration of AI in politics. By leading by example, Botswana could inspire other nations to follow suit. Public Discourse and Education: Initiate a national conversation around the benefits of removing party from politics, incorporating lessons from history and the potential of AI. This could be supported by educational programmes aimed at fostering a more informed and engaged citizenry.

In conclusion, the challenges of the 21st century demand new approaches to governance. By drawing on historical wisdom, embracing technological innovation, and fostering a spirit of consensus and collaboration, Botswana has the opportunity to lead the world in developing a more rational, inclusive and effective political system – one that could serve as a model for nations everywhere.

It must park the racing car of constitutional reform and use the space to deeply look at the future exigencies of an AI-assisted society in globalised, regionalised, post-fourth industrial world that is rooted in African culture and traditions.