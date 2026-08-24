Japanese Cars Lead Registrations

Vehicles from Japan accounted for more than 70 percent of first-time registrations in Botswana during the first quarter, with almost all of them used

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Vehicles imported from Japan continued to dominate Botswana’s first-time vehicle registrations in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for 70.3 percent of the total, according to Statistics Botswana.

The figures are contained in the government statistics agency’s Transport and Infrastructure Statistics: Quarter 1, 2026 report.

Vehicles from Japan, commonly referred to as “fong kongs” in local parlance, were followed by those from the Republic of South Africa at 18.8 percent, while vehicles from Botswana accounted for 3.9 percent.

Used Vehicles

The report shows that 99.4 percent of vehicles imported from Japan were used units, representing 87.7 percent of all used vehicle registrations.

By comparison, 76.1 percent of South African vehicles were brand new, accounting for 70.5 percent of total new vehicle registrations.

A total of 8,119 motor vehicles were registered for the first time during the quarter, an 18.3 percent decline from the 9,942 recorded in the previous quarter.

“This downturn was observed across most body types except for trucks,” Statistics Botswana says.

The sharpest decline was recorded in the tankers/horses category, which fell by 48.3 percent. Motor cycles and trailers followed, declining by 43.9 percent and 40.8 percent, respectively.

Among used vehicles registered for the first time, passenger cars accounted for 85.1 percent of registrations. Trucks, trailers and vans followed at 4.6 percent, 3.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Among brand-new first-time registrations, passenger cars accounted for 34.3 percent, followed by vans at 26.9 percent. In the rebuilt category, trailers represented 75.0 percent.

Honda Leads

Honda accounted for the largest share of first-time vehicle registrations at 22.2 percent, followed by Mazda at 19.1 percent and Toyota at 17.1 percent.

“Across all three brands, passenger cars were the predominant body type,” the report says.

Registrations peaked in March, which accounted for 37.3 percent of the quarterly total. February contributed 32.7 percent and January 30.0 percent.

Gaborone stations accounted for 57.4 percent of registrations, followed by Francistown at 8.1 percent and Molepolole at 7.4 percent.

Rail Freight

Meanwhile, rail freight volumes increased by 4.9 percent during the quarter to 171,715 net tonnes, from 163,681 net tonnes in the previous quarter.

The increase was primarily driven by transit traffic, which more than doubled, rising by 108.8 percent. Imports from the South also increased by 8.6 percent.

Local traffic declined by 8.5 percent, overall imports by 5.0 percent and exports by 4.5 percent.

Despite the growth, transit traffic accounted for the smallest share of freight at 18.8 percent. Exports remained the largest category at 31.0 percent, followed by local traffic at 25.5 percent and imports at 24.7 percent.

Rail Revenue

Rail freight generated P42.9 million during the quarter, up 7.5 percent from P39.9 million in the previous quarter.

Exports contributed 29.8 percent of revenue, followed by local traffic at 29.6 percent, transit traffic at 24.6 percent and imports at 16.0 percent.

“In comparison to Q4 2025, a significant increase occurred in transit traffic revenue, which grew by 107.3 percent,” the report says.

Revenue from imports declined by 19.9 percent, while local traffic and exports fell by 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.