June Export Earnings Up 3%

Botswana’s export earnings increased by 3 percent in June 2025, rising from the revised May figure of P7.286 billion to P7.501 billion.

According to Statistics Botswana’s International Merchandise Trade Statistics – June 2025, the growth was largely driven by diamond exports, which rose by 3.3 percent (P179.6 million) during the month.

Diamonds accounted for 75.6 percent of total exports, followed by copper at 14.1 percent and machinery and electrical equipment at 3.2 percent.

Asia main export market

“Diamonds continue to dominate Botswana’s export basket, maintaining their role as the primary source of foreign earnings,” said the report.

Asia remained the largest market, receiving 61.6 percent of Botswana’s exports. Diamonds and copper were the main commodities, at 88.5 percent and 10.9 percent respectively.

The United Arab Emirates, India, and China were the top destinations within the region, accounting for 35.7 percent, 14.4 percent, and 6.8 percent of total exports respectively.

China key for copper

The report noted that diamonds accounted for 99.5 percent of exports to the UAE and 99.3 percent to India. Copper was the dominant export to China, valued at P503.7 million or 98.9 percent of total shipments to that country.

The European Union received 17.1 percent of Botswana’s exports, nearly all of which were diamonds (99.1 percent). Belgium was the leading destination within the bloc, taking 17 percent of total exports, all in diamonds.

Botswana’s imports for June 2025 were valued at P6.7 billion. Fuel was the leading import category at 21.4 percent, followed by food, beverages and tobacco (16.4 percent), and machinery and electrical equipment (15.8 percent).

Chemicals and rubber products accounted for 10.5 percent (P706.1 million), while diamonds contributed 10.2 percent (P683.9 million).

SACU key for imports

The Southern African Customs Union (SACU) supplied 71.4 percent of Botswana’s imports (P4.8 billion). Fuel and food, beverages and tobacco accounted for 24.2 percent and 20.5 percent of SACU imports respectively.

South Africa remained the dominant source, accounting for 66 percent of total imports, followed by Namibia at 5.1 percent (P340.1 million).

Botswana also imported goods worth P918.4 million from Asia, representing 13.7 percent of total imports. Machinery and electrical equipment contributed 35.1 percent (P322.4 million), while diamonds made up 21.2 percent (P194.3 million).