Kemorwale Calls For Safer Gambling

The focus of the Gambling Authority of Botswana (GAB) is now shifting towards ensuring the sustainability of the gambling sector that continues to expand, the Acting CEO of GAB, Moruntshi Kemorwale, has said.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the Botswana Consumer Fair, Kemorwale emphasised that regulatory development must be balanced with accountability.

“It is not enough to issue new licences or attract investment,” he said. “We must ensure that every step we take safeguards the public, particularly vulnerable groups.”

Global best practices

However, he added, Botswana cannot regulate in isolation but must remain responsive to international developments.

He pointed to countries like Italy and the United Kingdom for embedding harm-reduction measures in their gambling frameworks.

Italy, Kemorwale said, recently approved 46 new online gambling licences that include automated alerts for compulsive behaviour and specific controls for young adults aged 18 to 24 as safeguards.

Overexposure

“In the United Kingdom, regulators now require operators to allow customers to opt into specific forms of marketing, giving players more choice and protection from overexposure,” he noted.

He added that the International Responsible Gambling Standards (IRGS), developed by the US National Council on Problem Gambling, recommend comprehensive approaches to regulation.

These include governance protocols, self-exclusion mechanisms, intervention strategies, and recovery services.

Safer and more sustainable

“These examples show us that robust regulation is not a brake on growth,” said Kemorwale. “Infact, it’s the foundation for long-term investor confidence and consumer trust.”

As Botswana continues to roll out new gambling licences, the Acting CEO of GAB said this will be accompanied by a stronger framework for responsible gambling. “Our priority is to make gambling safer and more sustainable,” he emphasised.

“We are looking at measures such as enhancing our self-exclusion programme, pre-commitment tools that allow players to set their own limits, and marketing controls that prevent overexposure.”

Automated monitoring systems

Kemorwale said GAB is also considering the implementation of automated behavioural monitoring systems to detect early signs of problem gambling.

To that end, partnerships with academic institutions like the University of Botswana will be expected to play a role in research and policy development.

Kemorwale stressed the importance of inclusive policy-making. “We will continue to engage with stakeholders, from health experts to operators and communities, to design policies that reflect both our national context and international standards,” he said.

Regional leader in ethical gambling

He stated that an abiding ambition of the Gambling Authority of Botswana is for Botswana to become a regional leader in ethical and transparent gambling regulation.

“With the right policies, we can create a regulatory environment where economic opportunity and social responsibility walk hand in hand,” he said.

Looking ahead, Kemorwale said the Authority GAB remains committed to ensuring that growth in the industry aligns with the well-being of the public. “Responsible gambling is not a side programme, he said.

“It is the very foundation of our licence to operate as an industry. By putting people at the centre of our regulatory framework, we ensure that growth is not only possible but sustainable for generations to come.”