Ntsima Urges Value Chain Shift

Calls for stronger local sourcing, market access and industrial collaboration to boost competitiveness

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana must move away from fragmented production systems and toward integrated value chains, the Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Tiroeaone Ntsima, said at a recent Botswana Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BEMA) networking session.

“This includes strengthening local sourcing of inputs, expanding access to regional and international markets and promoting industrial clusters for collaboration and innovation,” he said. “We are actively advancing sector-specific strategies in key industries such as agro-processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and mineral beneficiation.”

The remarks come as policymakers emphasize structural changes aimed at improving competitiveness and linking domestic firms more effectively to broader markets.

Market Access

Ntsima described market access as a national priority, outlining a multi-pronged approach focused on regional integration and export readiness.

“As the government, our approach focuses on leveraging regional platforms such as SADC and the African Continental Free Trade Area, enhancing export readiness through improved standards, branding, and certification and improving trade infrastructure, logistics, and border efficiency,” he said.

He added that these efforts are intended to position Botswana-based businesses to compete internationally, particularly in sectors identified as strategic for growth.

Business Connectivity

The minister also highlighted the importance of business-to-business linkages, describing platforms like the BEMA session as an opportunity to move beyond informal engagement.

“These efforts are aimed at positioning Botswana businesses to compete effectively on the global stage,” he said. “The importance of business connectivity. This platform should go beyond networking—it must drive meaningful partnerships.”

He encouraged participants to use such forums to identify local suppliers and distributors, form strategic partnerships and explore opportunities for expansion into new markets.

Policy Commitment

Ntsima said strong value chains depend on sustained collaboration between government and the private sector.

“Strong value chains are built through deliberate collaboration,” he said, noting that the government remains committed to strengthening engagement with the private sector, accelerating reforms to improve ease of doing business and ensuring policies deliver tangible outcomes.

He reiterated the government’s willingness to work alongside businesses to support economic growth and transformation.

“We stand ready to work alongside you in driving Botswana’s economic growth,” he said. “Botswana’s future will be shaped by businesses that are connected, competitive, and forward-looking. Let us use this moment not as a constraint, but as a catalyst for transformation.”