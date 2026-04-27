New Public Pay Structure Collapses

..As wage crisis deepens

GAZETTE REPORTER

A long-anticipated public service remuneration reform has effectively stalled, with five cooperating trade unions warning that the new salary structure process is “collapsing” amid delays, failed negotiations and a sharp erosion of workers’ purchasing power.

The unions—BTU, BOPEU, BONU, BOSETU and BDU, operating under the 5+1 Cooperating Trade Unions (5CTU)—say public servants have suffered an accumulated 9.3% decline in real wages, which they attribute to the absence of salary adjustments during the 2025/26 financial year.

In an update issued by 5CTU Coordinator Thabiso Mhlauli, the unions expressed frustration over what they describe as government’s failure to advance implementation of the AB Consulting remuneration policy and salary structure.

“We sincerely apologise for the time our members have had to wait in what is undeniably a challenging economic climate,” Mhlauli stated, adding that despite repeated engagements, progress has been slow, leading to delays in related negotiations.

The unions say the situation has left public servants increasingly vulnerable as inflation continues to outpace earnings, effectively reducing take-home value across the public sector.

KEY NEGOTIATIONS AT STANDSTILL

According to the unions, key negotiations expected earlier this year have stalled, with the employer yet to present counter-proposals on critical issues.

On health sector conditions of service, the unions say they have already submitted a formal position paper but are still awaiting a response.

“We have formally submitted a position paper outlining the unions’ stance on health sector conditions of service. Negotiations were due to commence on this matter, but we are still awaiting a counter-proposal from the Employer,” the statement reads.

DEADLINES SET FOR SALARY STRUCTURE PROPOSAL

The unions are now pushing for urgent movement on the new remuneration framework, calling on government to table a proposed public service salary structure by 20 April 2026.

“We have formally requested that the Employer provides a proposed Public Service Salary Structure by 20th April 2026,” Mhlauli said.

They have further proposed dedicated negotiation sessions on 27 and 28 April 2026 to fast-track implementation discussions.

PRESSURE MOUNTS OVER COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENTS

On cost-of-living pressures, the unions have also demanded immediate intervention, submitting a position paper on 17 April 2026 calling for inflation-related salary adjustments.

“The Employer has been requested to submit a counter proposal by 30th April 2026. We have proposed that negotiations regarding this adjustment commence on 5th and 8th May 2026,” Mhlauli said.

RISING RISK OF INDUSTRIAL TENSION

It is understood that continued delays could deepen industrial tensions in the public sector, particularly as workers feel the strain of rising living costs without corresponding wage increases.

The unions maintain they remain open to engagement but insist that urgency is critical.

“We are committed to keeping all members informed about the ongoing developments and engagements with the Employer as they unfold,” Mhlauli said.