DPP Bleeds Legal Talent 

The DPP faces challenges in retaining top legal talent, raising concerns over the long term effectiveness of Botswana’s prosecution system

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions is facing a deepening staff retention crisis after a wave of resignations over the past six months, with prosecutors increasingly abandoning the public service for better-paying opportunities in private practice or other government departments.

DPP Director Kgosietsile Ngakaagae has disclosed that the institution has been losing an average of at least four employees every month since he assumed office six months ago, highlighting growing pressure within one of the country’s most critical justice institutions.

STEADY EXODUS

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ngakaagae narrated how the steady exodus is driven largely by frustration over uncompetitive remuneration packages, with many skilled legal professionals choosing to cross into private firms where salaries and career incentives are significantly stronger.

“Recently, the Directorate has been suffering a great attrition with many applying to join other government departments or simply resigning for private practice. Of late I have been receiving resignations at a rate of, at the very least, four per month,” Ngakaagae revealed.

GREENER PASTURES

‘That’s how bad the situation is. People want to leave for greener pastures because the government doesn’t look green anymore. In my first six months in office I have had to confront this grave attrition,” the DPP Director added.

The resignations threaten to weaken the DPP’s capacity to prosecute criminal matters efficiently, potentially worsening case backlogs and slowing the delivery of justice at a time when the courts are already under pressure.

The latest revelations are likely to intensify scrutiny on government pay structures within key public institutions, particularly in sectors where specialised professionals can easily transition into the private market.

GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION

While the DPP faces mounting challenges in retaining top legal talent, Ngakaagae further revealed that the government has recently cushioned the blow by creating more posts to enhance their capacity. According to the DPP Director, the government heeded the institution’s call by creating 17 prosecutorial posts that have since been filled in recent months.