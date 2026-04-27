Batswana Enroute to US Face Social Media Vetting

Batswana travelling to the United States will now face stricter visa requirements, including mandatory disclosure of social media accounts set to public for vetting

GAZETTE REPORTER

Batswana seeking to travel to the United States will now be required to disclose their social media history, and in some cases pay a visa bond of up to $15,000, following new measures announced by the United States Embassy in Botswana.

Information posted on the US Embassy’s official platforms indicates that applicants for a wide range of non-immigrant visas will be required to adjust their social media accounts to “public” to facilitate vetting by US authorities. The directive applies to visa categories including student, work, exchange and fiancé visas.

“All individuals applying for nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy setting on all social media accounts to ‘public’ or ‘open’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under U.S. law,” the embassy stated.

EXPANDED SECURITY SCREENING FOR VISA APPLICANTS

The move forms part of broader security measures by the United States Department of State, which says it is intensifying scrutiny of visa applicants globally.

“We use all available information in visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible… Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the department said, adding that “a U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.”

NEW BOND REQUIREMENT FOR VISITOR VISAS

In a separate development, Botswana has been included among 39 countries affected by new entry restrictions and financial requirements taking effect from January 1, 2026.

Under the policy, Batswana applying for B1/B2 visitor visas—typically for business or tourism—must post a refundable bond of up to $15,000 before a visa can be issued.

The US Embassy says applicants will be informed during their consular interview whether they qualify and how to pay the bond, while warning against using third-party services or making payments before official instructions are issued.

POLITICAL CONCERN OVER NEW RESTRICTIONS

The developments have sparked concern in Botswana, with the Botswana Democratic Party calling for urgent clarification from government.

In a statement, the party said the measures have “caused confusion among Batswana” and demanded transparency on the circumstances behind the US decision.

The BDP has also urged the Minister of International Relations, Phenyo Butale, to brief the nation, warning that “silence risks creating uncertainty and undermining Botswana’s international reputation.”

SHIFT IN TRAVEL SCRUTINY

It is understood that the new requirements signal a significant tightening of travel conditions for Batswana, who now face increased scrutiny not only of their documentation, but also of their digital footprint, as Washington sharpens its immigration controls in the name of national security.

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