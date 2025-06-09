“Phuduhudu’s Harvest: More Than Just Crops”

A new partnership between BAMB and the Phuduhudu Farmers Cluster promises to boost local grain production, supporting hardworking farmers and bringing more of Botswana’s beloved traditional staples to your table.

Phuduhudu, Botswana — Picture this: a vast stretch of land in the Kweneng region, where farmers rise with the sun, tending to fields of sorghum, maize, and millet — grains that find their way onto tables all over Botswana. But this land, known as the Phuduhudu Farmers Cluster, faces daily challenges: no electricity, no running water, and limited ways to communicate. Yet, despite these obstacles, the farmers keep pushing forward, driven by a commitment to feed their communities and preserve traditional foods cherished across the nation.

Helping Farmers Grow, Helping Families Eat

Last Friday marked a turning point when the Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) signed a new partnership with the Phuduhudu farmers. This deal isn’t just about farming — it’s about making sure that every Motswana can continue to find the grains that make their meals special and cultural traditions rich.

Ms. Seipone, BAMB’s CEO, shared her excitement at the signing ceremony. “We’re not just putting pen to paper — we’re promising to walk with our farmers, helping them grow more food, earn better incomes, and build a stronger community,” she said.

Better Grain, More Food on Your Table

So, what does this mean for you? Simply put, you’ll see more locally grown grains in your shops and markets. The partnership will provide training, better access to markets, and support for the farmers to improve quality — ensuring the grains you love are fresh, reliable, and affordable.

Farmers Speak Up

“I remember days when we’d work all morning under the hot sun, with no water nearby and no way to call for help if there was a problem,” said Mr. Tema Nthatang, speaking on behalf of the Phuduhudu cluster. “This partnership gives us hope. With BAMB’s support, we can grow more and bring good food to every home.”

A Win for All Batswana

BAMB already works with over 100,000 grain suppliers countrywide, but bringing the Phuduhudu cluster into the fold means more farmers get the support they deserve — and you get access to grains grown right here at home.

Agricultural expert Mr. Thomas Tadubana added, “This partnership helps farmers improve and ensures that every Motswana has access to quality, traditional grains. It’s good news for the entire country.”

Looking Ahead Together

Ms. Seipone wrapped up by encouraging everyone involved to make the most of this opportunity. “To our farmers, this is your time to shine. To all Batswana, get ready to enjoy more of the grains you cherish, grown with care by your own people.”

