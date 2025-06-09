Zimbabweans Seek SADC and UN Intervention to Stop Mnangagwa

Organised resistance to Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa’s alleged plans to subvert the country’s constitution for a third term has reached regional and international representatives in Botswana

BONGANI MALUNGA

Concerned Zimbabweans have petitioned the Executive Secretary of SADC, Elias Magosi, and the Representative of the United Nations Secretary General in Botswana, Zia Choudhury, for their intervention to stop President Emerson Mnangagwa’s alleged angling to subvert the constitution of Zimbabwe by seeking a third term in office.

According to the petitioners, a terror group has emerged in Zimbabwe to abduct and intimidate those who openly oppose Mnangagwa’s plans. The alleged militant group reportedly poses a threat to national security and the safety of innocent civilians.

Grave concern

Magosi and Choudhury have been asked to ensure their intervention to restore governance, accountability and democratic order in Zimbabwe. The offices of the SADC Executive Secretary and the UN Representative in Botswana have confirmed receipt of the petition through official government stamps upon receiving the request last week.

“We, the citizens of Zimbabwe, write to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern that requires immediate regional intervention,” the petitioners wrote.

“On a recent occasion, we submitted a formal letter to the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF), calling for their intervention in addressing the deepening crisis of state capture and presidential incapacity affecting our nation.

Political persecution

“The letter outlines rampant corruption by President Emerson Mnangagwa and his associates, which has plunged the country into unprecedented institutional collapse.”

The concerned citizens of Zimbabwe have appealed for the protection of people who oppose Mnangagwa’s plans as they fear political persecution. They allege that those who delivered the letter to ZDF on behalf of the citizens are now being hunted down.

“We urgently call upon your offices to investigate and take immediate action against this threat,” they urged. “The scale of corruption perpetrated by the Mnangagwa administration has become intolerable.

Clampdown

“State resources are being plundered for personal enrichment, leading to widespread deprivation and hardship across the country.”

Meanwhile, an uprising in opposition to Mnangagwa’s plans nearly reached fever pitch in March this year but the government quelled the protests with a clampdown, hence the pursuit of regional and/or international intervention to stop Mnangagwa’s plans.