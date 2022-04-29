Power Metals granted Prospecting Licence in Botswana

Says the development has enhanced its land position within Tati greenstone belt

London-listed exploration company seeking large-scale metal discoveries across its global project portfolio, Power Metals Resources, has announced that it has been granted a prospecting licence that covers the historical Cherished Gold Mine and a large gold-in-soil anomaly coincident in Botswana.

According to the company, the 16.14 km2 licence is held in the name of Tati Greenstone Resources Pty Ltd, which is a 100 percent owned, Botswana-based, subsidiary of Power Metals.

“The company’s land position within the exciting Tati Greenstone Belt (TGB) has now been enhanced materially, and highly prospective grounds with strong historical gold results are 100 percent owned by Power Metals,” the company said in a recent statement. “We are undergoing an in-depth review of all historical results covering the newly granted PL and will update the market in due course with next exploration steps.”

This is the company that earlier this month announced it had commenced with drilling at the i10 Target located within the Ditau Camp Project in the southwestern part of Botswana. “The i10 Target is marked by a discrete, circular, geophysical anomaly that is 2.2km in diameter and under an estimated 120m of sand cover,” the company said at the time.

“Kanye’s primary objective is to retrieve diamond core to establish whether the target’s geophysical anomaly is caused by a carbonatite intrusive. Carbonatites are the world’s primary source of rare-earth elements (REEs) and other strategic/industrial metals, including copper.”

The Ditau Camp Project is held by Botswana-based Kanye Resources (Pty) Limited, which is a 50/50 joint-venture partnership with Kavango Resources, who are the operators.