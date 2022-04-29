ZCC Re-opens With Strict COVID-19 Code For Worshippers

Violating members or branches face suspension

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) must provide proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test not older than 72 hours before they may attend service and fellowship with others.

This is the new code for members of the denomination that enjoys a multitudinous following across southern Africa.

It comes after three years of suspension of gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The leader of ZCC, Bishop Dr Barnabas Lekganyane, has threatened harsh action against members who violate this code that is included in new set of regulations.

Through a letter from Moria, the citadel of ZCC, Bishop Lekganyane warns members to strictly follow COVID-19 and the church’s new set of operation regulations or face “strict and harsh steps” that may include suspension.

The letter was written by a senior church representative, Samuel Mohlala.

“ZCC has decided to reopen its branches after engaging internally and with external stakeholders,” it says. “Church members are warned to strictly follow the new set regulations. Non-compliance will not be tolerated at all and strict and harsh steps will be taken against those found to be noncompliant as emphasised by His Grace, The Right Reverend Bishop Dr Barnabas Lekganyane on the 09th of April 2022.

“Members or branches in contravention of regulations will be suspended from church.”

According to the letter, all members of ZCC wishing to attend a church service or take part in any activities of the church must provide a certificate of proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test not older than 72 hours.

Those who have not vaccinated must provide a full medical report with full details of the medical practitioner. This provision will also apply to non-members ZCC. “The lifting of the state of disaster is not the end of the pandemic or the end of COVID-19,” the letter continues. “Therefore, we need to continuously conform and adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures and regulations for COVID-19.”

To ensure compliance, there will be regular monitoring and evaluation at all branches with regular quarterly reporting to Moria. Random inspection and reporting byhealth professionals may also be done, especially in the case of over non-compliance of a branch.

In addition to the distinctly COVID code, Moria has announced continued suspension of some activities of ZCC. Among these are sharing of utensils used for drinking herbal concoctions for healing, physical contact of members and exchange of stationery ????. Henceforward, steaming will be done only at branches with saunas in line with a ZCC master plan.