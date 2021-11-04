Sandfire Confident On Botswana Copper Production

GAZETTE REPORTER

Australian mining and Exploration Company which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Sandfire is hopeful that which is located in Botswana will form the center of a new, long-life copper production hub in in the central portion of the Kalahari Copper Belt, this publication can reveal.

According to Sandfire Managing Director (MD) who is also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karl Simich on his recent letter to shareholders, their ambition is to rapidly increase the scale of their operations in the Kalahari Copper Belt have been further enhanced with the recently announced maiden A4 Ore Reserve and related Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). “The expansion case to a 5.2Mtpa operation at Motheo, puts us in a strong position as we progress construction and development,” Simich said.

Meanwhile, he also informed the company shareholders that the company’s key highlight for the year, was the announcement of a Final Investment Decision for the development of our new Motheo Copper Mine in Botswana – a major milestone for the Company.

“With site works commencing at Motheo during the year, we were delighted to secure the grant of the Mining Licence in July 2021 from the Government of Botswana, representing the final green-light to get full scale construction underway,” he said. “Motheo is expected to generate approximately 1,000 jobs during construction and 600 full-time jobs during operations and represents the foundation for Sandfire’s long-term growth plans in Botswana. Our vision is that Motheo will form the centre of a new, long-life copper production hub in in the central portion of the Kalahari Copper Belt, where we hold an extensive ground holding spanning Botswana and Namibia.”

Sandfire owns Motheo Copper Mine which is centered on the development of the T3 Deposit. The T3 Deposit is a significant sediment-hosted copper and silver deposit, located in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana.The T3 Deposit, held through in-country subsidiary Tshukudu Metals, was acquired through Sandfire’s acquisition of MOD Resources Ltd in October 2019