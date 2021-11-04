BMWU at Loggerheads With BCL Liquidator

Claims all efforts to meet Liquidator have proved futile

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU) is frustrated that BCL Liquidator, Trevor Glaum, allegedly denies the union access to engage with its members, The Botswana Gazette has established.

Sources say despite being members of BMWU, BCL employees are allegedly denied union representation by the liquidator. Over 100 BCL employees were retained for care and maintenance after the mine was placed under liquidation in 2016.

Sources say since the arrival of the current liquidator, the employees have raised several safety concerns at the workplace that violate the mine’s safety measures, including working under flooded shafts. It is alleged that the liquidator responded with threats.

, has confirmed these allegations, saying their efforts to meet the liquidator have not been successful. He said unlike the previous liquidator, Nigel Dixon-Warren the current one prevents the union from meeting its members.

“The employees are afraid to talk about these issues because they may be victimised” Tsimako said. “They are even afraid to meet the union leadership outside the mine premises. Whenever we want to meeting with the liquidator, we are told that he spends most of his time in South Africa. After we realised that Glaum was not interested in meeting us or giving us access to the mine, we sought government intervention.”

Tsimako emphasised the need to respect the right to collective bargaining and freedom of association. At the time of going to press, the BCL Liquidator was yet to respond to a questionnaire from The Botswana Gazette.