Stanbic Bank Botswana Donates Mobile Screening Cabin to Cancer Association of Botswana

GABORONE – Stanbic Bank Botswana has donated a mobile screening cabin to Cancer Association Botswana worth over 270 thousand pula. The new screening cabin will play a crucial role in enabling early detection and prevention of cancer, providing essential services to those in need.

The fully furnished cabin, is equipped with the latest medical screening technology, designed to facilitate early detection and diagnosis of various types of cancer. This donation aims to enhance the accessibility of cancer screening services, particularly for those in remote and underserved areas, ensuring that all Batswana have the opportunity to benefit from early detection and timely intervention.

The cabin was officially handed over by Stanbic Bank Botswana, Head of Client Coverage, Rebone Diloro, to Cancer Association Botswana in Block 8- Gaborone.

Said Stanbic Bank Botswana Head of Client Coverage, Mr. Rebone Diloro, “Botswana faces its own set of challenges with this global health adversary. Our nation sees thousands of new cancer cases each year, with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers among the most prevalent. In response to this critical health challenge, Stanbic Bank Botswana reaffirms our commitment to making a tangible difference. Having seen the remarkable work Cancer Association of Botswana does, we are inspired to enhance their efforts and broaden their reach and impact as best as we can. We believe that through partnership and support, we can amplify the impact of lifesaving services across the nation, and this is precisely our hope with this effort. When we say that Botswana is our home, and we drive her growth it means holistically, meaningfully shaping Botswana’s future. Let us all support the efforts of such organisations fighting the scourge that is cancer – educate, empower and protect!”

Cancer Association of Botswana has been a source of hope and support for countless individuals and families affected by cancer. The Association provides invaluable services, including patient support, education, and advocacy, striving to reduce the impact of cancer on the nation. The addition of the mobile screening cabin will significantly improve the Association’s efforts, allowing for more comprehensive outreach and support.

Said Cancer Association Botswana Executive Director, Boitumelo Ndebele, “We are immensely grateful to Stanbic Bank Botswana for this generous donation. The cancer mortality rate in Botswana is high, and many patients present with cancer at advanced stages of the disease. The mobile screening cabin will enable us to extend our reach and provide essential screening services to communities that need them the most. Early detection is key in the fight against cancer, and this cabin will play a crucial role in saving lives.”

Together, we can all make a difference to supporting prevention, treatment and care for those affected by cancer in any form.