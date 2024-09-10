FNB Foundation Partners with Botswana National Library Services for Library and Computer Lab Initiative

Leatile Zachariah

Gaborone, Botswana – The FNB Foundation recently celebrated the completion of a significant project with the unveiling of a refurbished Gaborone Children’s Library and the establishment of a new computer lab. The initiative aims to benefit over a thousand students by enhancing educational resources and supporting academic success within local communities.

Event Details

The ceremony took place at the Gaborone Public Library Children’s section, where attendees included Mr. Tebogo Matebesi, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Library, Archives, Arts, and Culture, and representative of the Botswana National Library Services; Atang Mbikiwa, Head of the FNB Foundation; as well as FNB management and staff, library staff, government officials, and parents.

Official Remarks

Mr. Tebogo Matebesi commended the FNB Foundation for their significant contribution, emphasizing the project’s impact. “The refurbishment of this library and the addition of a modern computer lab are crucial for improving our educational infrastructure and fostering digital literacy among young learners. These enhancements are essential for expanding access to learning resources and addressing the digital divide,” he said.

Foundation’s Mission

Atang Mbikiwa, Head of the FNB Foundation, highlighted the project’s alignment with the foundation’s mission. “This initiative, which includes both the library refurbishment and the new computer lab, reflects our dedication to ‘Building Brighter Futures.’ We are committed to improving educational facilities and providing students with the necessary tools to succeed,” she stated.

Environmental Commitment

The event featured a tree-planting ceremony, reflecting the foundation’s commitment to environmental sustainability. This symbolic act enhances the library’s environment and signifies the foundation’s broader vision of supporting both educational and ecological development.

Broader Impact

Onkemetse Montsheki, the FNB Foundation Regional Manager for the southern region, discussed the project’s wider implications. “Our involvement in this initiative is part of a larger strategy to enhance educational opportunities and digital skills across communities. We are proud to support this important project and look forward to its positive impact on the community,” she said.

The FNB Foundation’s donation of a refurbished library and a computer lab, along with the tree-planting initiative, represents a multifaceted approach to supporting education, technology, and environmental stewardship.