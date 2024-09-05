BTC Achieves Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Revenue up a modest 3%, thanks to demand for mobile data and broadband services

Chairman lauds prudent spending for 34% growth in profit after tax to P158m

Notes impressive 84% customer satisfaction rate, up 11% on previous year

Launching and rolling out 5G network to enhance connectivity are short to medium term priorities

GAZETTE REPORTER

Despite ongoing economic challenges, Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) has demonstrated significant operational improvements this year, reflecting its strategic resilience and focus on digital transformation.

“Our revenue increased by a moderate 3 percent, driven by an increased demand for our mobile data and broadband services,” Chairman Mokgethi Magapa stated in the company’s 2024 Integrated Report.

“Profit after tax grew by 34 percent to P158 million, reflecting our commitment to efficient management of our operations and prudent spending.

Cost efficiency

“The benefit of our prior year staff rationalisation and other cost efficiency improvement projects were the major drivers in improving our earnings,” he said.

One of BTC’s key operational highlights this year was its focus on enhancing customer experience, which yielded significant results.

“We achieved an impressive 84 percent customer satisfaction rate, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year,” Magapa reported.

Strong customer loyalty

This improvement underscores BTC’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and maintaining strong customer loyalty. The company has also taken steps to make its services more accessible and user-friendly.

“We have created an outage communication tab on our website, giving our customers the capability to check if there are any service outages across the country,” Magapa noted.

“Moreover, we have built in a ‘pay now’ button on our emailed invoices, linking customers to a secure online payment platform for convenient bill settlement.”

Intelligent workflows

He characterised these initiatives as reflecting BTC’s dedication to improving the customer experience through digital enhancements.

BTC’s transformation into a leading digital services provider has been supported by its upgraded and flexible network infrastructure and technology.

Magapa emphasised that the company’s transformation objective is to create intelligent workflows and innovate continuously.

“The rollout of our Cloud Business solutions (e-services suites) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform are aimed at enhancing our customer experience both internally and externally,” he said.

Expanding network footprint

The company also achieved significant growth in its 2G and 4G sites, expanding its network footprint across Botswana. “This expansion ensures better connectivity and service coverage, demonstrating our commitment to network optimisation,” Magapa added.

The BTC chairman said the company is nearing completion of the second year of its three-year strategic plan, with substantial progress already made and more still to be done.

“As the Board of Directors, we believe that the foundation has been laid and we are in a good position,” he said. “The medium-term outlook is quite positive.”

The company’s strategic direction is firmly anchored in a customer-driven approach, with decisions centred on providing customers with the best possible solutions to ensure they remain connected.

Looking ahead, BTC is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum into the medium term. Magapa stressed that the company’s strategic choice to transition to a digital services company will enable it to remain innovative and responsive to market challenges and opportunities.

Seamlessly connected

“In the short to medium term, our strategic priorities include launching 5G, rolling out our 5G network to enhance connectivity, and empowering individuals to stay seamlessly connected,” he revealed.

“We are also focused on developing a comprehensive digital ecosystem that integrates smart services, IoT solutions, and cloud technologies to drive innovation and elevate user experience.

“We are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting environmental stewardship to ensure long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

