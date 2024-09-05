Paratus Becomes First Locally Authorised Starlink Reseller

Hardware currently available via order but Paratus will stock up to save shipping costs for customers

Paratus will offer 24-hour installation, telephone and technical support services

BONGANI MALUNGA

Paratus Botswana will be the first local company registered as an authorised reseller of newly-approved internet service provider, Starlink.

The Elon Musk-owned company was granted an operating licence and went live in Botswana for the first time last week.

Starlink has confirmed that its hardware (router) is available via a shipping order. The service fee for the internet service will be P688 per month.

One-off payment

Customers can make a one-off payment of P4820 to purchase the hardware and P314 for shipping and handling when making a direct purchase through the Starlink Website.

However, Paratus intends to have the product in stock “once their bulk order has arrived” and offer customers cost-cutting accessibility to the Starlink.

Additional services will include 24-hour telephone support, technical support and installation services.

Confirmed

Confirming this on social media, Paratus stated: “As an authorised Starlink business reseller, Paratus offers a fully managed service that includes installation, support and additional service plans.

“Benefit from readily available in-country stock once our initial shipment arrives, 24/7 support through our call centre, access to our branches, local tax invoicing and warranty returns.”

In addition, the Managing Director of Paratus Botswana, Shawn Bruwer, has been quoted on this by online publication, Tech Africa News.

Game changer

“We are ready to provide Starlink services in Botswana and have already received numerous enquiries via our 24/7 help desk and website,” he told Tech Africa News.

“We are delighted to be the first reseller to offer the priority Starlink services in Botswana and particularly to those in remote and rural areas who have been eagerly awaiting reliable high-speed connection.

“Starlink is a game changer. It offers an affordable and user-friendly satellite option that delivers high speed broadband internet connectivity throughout the country.

“For Paratus Botswana, this is another demonstration of our commitment to Botswana and Vision 2036 and to connect more people in the country.”