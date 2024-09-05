BFTU Calls on Members to Shape Their Future with Their Vote

BFTU manifesto to guide how members should vote

Manifesto focuses on plight of workers and prevailing socio-economic challenges

Is against corruption and economic crimes and calls for good governance and strong institutions

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Federation of Trade Unions (BFTU) has launched a manifesto aimed at guiding its members on how to vote in the upcoming general elections.

While the labour movement continues to deliberate on whether to enter the political arena and formally endorse or reject political parties, its leadership has expressed the hope that the newly unveiled manifesto will provide clear guidance to members on the issues they should prioritise in the elections.

During the launch in Gaborone recently, the Secretary General of BFTU, Tshepiso Mbereki, urged members to support candidates who align with the principles outlined in the manifesto.

Not endorsing or rejecting any party

“Elect candidates who speak the same language as this manifesto,” he said. “It addresses the plight of workers and their socio-economic challenges. As the BFTU, we will not be endorsing or rejecting any political party.”

The manifesto covers a broad range of issues, among them unemployment particularly among the youth, collective bargaining, employee empowerment, corruption, economic crime, citizen empowerment, accountability, good governance, and the strengthening of state institutions.

It addresses small, micro, and medium enterprises, global and regional integration, education, human resources management and environmental protection.

The working poor and the unemployed

Mbereki expressed hope that incoming legislators and the next political administration will take these issues seriously. He highlighted the challenge of the “working poor” and the unemployed, stressing the need for a leadership that will address Botswana’s significant wage gap and other societal inequalities.

Mbereki noted that in crafting the manifesto, BFTU engaged experts to examine critical issues and provide strategic advice. He said the manifesto goes beyond the federation’s traditional mandate and covers a wide array of concerns relevant to the broader economic and social landscape of the country.

The second deputy president of BFTU, Gaebepe Molaodi, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the federation’s advocacy for decent work and the dignity of workers across all sectors of the economy.

Critics

“BFTU prefers a government that genuinely cares for the workers, not just one that offers empty promises,” he stated.

Following the launch, many commentators applauded BFTU for the proactive move, though some expressed disappointment that the union did not endorse political parties that align with the workers’ interests.

These critics argued that political party members often act collectively rather than as individuals, cautioning that an approach focused on individual candidates might not yield the desired outcomes for the labour movement.