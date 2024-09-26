Stanbic Bank Botswana Launches Flexi Protect Funeral Plan

Gaborone: Stanbic Bank Botswana has introduced a new funeral plan, Flexi Protect, as part of its push towards digitization. Launched in partnership with Liberty Life, the funeral plan was unveiled during a media roundtable at the Hilton Hotel.

The Flexi Protect Funeral Plan aims to provide flexibility, peace of mind, and convenience to customers during difficult times. The plan allows coverage for up to 21 family members, each with a specific package within the same policy. The solution is accessible via the bank’s branches or through Telesales, integrated with a Mobility System to simplify access.

Advanced technology integration

Stanbic Bank Botswana’s Head of Private and Personal Banking, Mosetsana Kapeko, emphasized the importance of making financial products more accessible. “We remain passionate about driving Botswana’s growth by encouraging our clients to take charge of their future and safeguard their loved ones,” Kapeko said. The funeral plan is designed to ease the burden of funeral arrangements while providing a personal touch to the bereaved.

The plan’s pricing is designed to fit a wide range of budgets without compromising on coverage. Coverage options can also be adjusted as circumstances change, ensuring customer flexibility. Acting Head of Bancassurance, Omponye Mogopodi, highlighted the product’s affordability while maintaining comprehensive coverage.

Liberty Life partnership

Liberty Life’s Head of Business Development – Retail, Kabo Kgopo, highlighted the importance of the partnership with Stanbic Bank. Kgopo noted the plan’s customizable options and Liberty Life’s commitment to timely payouts, recognizing the sensitivity surrounding funeral claims.

Kapeko expressed the bank’s excitement about the new service, noting that it reflects the bank’s ongoing efforts to innovate and respond to customer needs.