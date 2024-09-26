Ngami District Council concerned by hippo overcrowding in Nxaraga

Huge presence of hippos keeps livestock away from Nxaraga pool

Councillors call for culling of hippos and giving the meat to the community

Expert says hippos are not endangered and suggests culling of 100

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Ngamiland District Council has called for urgent intervention to stem a rising potential for human-wildlife conflict due to a high concentration of hippos at a drinking pool at Nxaraga.

As a result of the concentration of hippos, thirsty livestock is keeping away from the watering hole for fear of being attacked by the confrontational animals that councillors say pose a threat to people.

The El Nino-induced drought that has engulfed much of Southern Africa is having a telling effect in fewer watering points for animals in Botswana where 40 percent of the surface land is dedicated to various forms of wildlife conservation and management.

Elephants, hippos and cattle

Because the Nxaraga pool is situated in Nxaraga Village, farmers have complained that the situation is affecting the well-being of their livestock.

The Nxaraga lagoon often runs dry, necessitating borehole-sourced water filled. It is often a site where elephants, hippos and cattle must drink from the same pool, exposing livestock to increased danger.

Speaking in a meeting of the Ngamiland District Council recently, councillors Morolong Mosimanyana (Nxaraga), Kobamelo Baikgodisi (Matlapana) and Moetetsi Mogalakwe (Makalamabedi) called for an urgent solution to the problem.

12 000 hippos

Noting that translocating the hippos could prove too costly, Councillor Baikgodisi suggested approaching nearby community trusts for assistance. He said the trusts could sell hunting licences to control the population of hippos by culling them.

Addressing the council, the Chairman of Okavango Research Institute (ORI), Professor Joseph Mbaiwa, stated that there are over 12 000 hippos in the North West District.

He said since hippos are not an endangered species in Botswana, culling 100 of the massive animals would not put their population at risk while offering an actionable solution to their high concentration in Nxaraga.

Hippos territorial

“In the North West (Ngamiland) region, there are over 12 536 hippos,” he said. “The number of hippos in our country is not endangered, unlike the rhino population. My suggestion is to cull 100 hippos because that would not have a huge impact on the environment.”

Mbaiwa added that due to the territorial nature of hippos, they often become confrontational when livestock and people come ‘too close’ them.

Other councillors who called for the culling of the hippos added that the meat should be given to the community.