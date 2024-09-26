BPF Readies for Manifesto Launch

Promises inclusivity, jobs, equality

Proposes constitutional review

Seeks more independent Ntlo Ya Dikgosi

GAZETTE REPORTER

Health minister Edwin Dikoloti and assistant Agric minister Molebatsi Molebatsi are talking with the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) in what may be a prelude to their defection to the party.

This emerged at a press briefing in Gaborone on Tuesday (yesterday) that the BPF called to inform journalists that the launch of its manifesto for the 2024 general elections is imminent.

Speaking at the press briefing, the Chairman of the BPF, Carter Morupisi, highlighted the party’s commitment to addressing critical national issues.

Separation of powers

“We will be launching the manifesto very soon and can briefly share that it will offer solutions for job creation, poverty, inequality and improved social safety nets,” he stated.

“The manifesto will also propose reforms to the Electoral Act; a complete separation of powers between the executive, the judiciary and the legislature; and an independent role for Ntlo Ya Dikgosi free from interference.

“We are also planning a people-centered review of the constitution where everyone can contribute.”

Long-term vision

The BPF, Morupisi added, intends to conduct a forensic financial audit of the country’s finances to guide the party’s plans, especially as Botswana prepares for NDP 12 and the 2025/2026 financial year.

“We need a long-term vision for the country, ensuring that our natural resources are used sustainably and benefit the entire nation,” he said.

Speaking at the same briefing, BPF president Mephato Reatile said the party has already fielded 45 parliamentary candidates across the country.

Disgruntled

“We received recommendations from the electoral appeals committee on Monday and the National Executive Committee will meet to implement them and advance our election plans,” he said.

Reatile confirmed that the party continues to engage with new members and potential members, among them two disgruntled Botswana Democratic Party ministers, Dr Edwin Dikoloti and Molebatsi Molebatsi, about their possible defection to the BPF.