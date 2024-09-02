Stanbic Bank Botswana Sponsors 2024 National Agriculture Show

GAZETTE REPORTER

Stanbic Bank Botswana has reaffirmed its commitment to the country’s agricultural sector by sponsoring the 2024 National Agriculture Show with a contribution of P100,000. This sponsorship continues the bank’s support for the event, which has been ongoing since 2012, bringing the total sponsorship value to P 1 million.

Commitment to Growth and Sustainability

Lesego Osman, Stanbic Bank Botswana’s Head of Business and Commercial Banking, emphasized the bank’s dedication to agriculture, stating, “We believe in driving the growth of Botswana by investing in key sectors like agriculture. Our sponsorship of the National Agriculture Show reflects our purpose: ‘Botswana is our home; we drive her growth.’ We are committed to ensuring that the agricultural sector not only thrives financially but also embraces sustainable practices that benefit the entire nation.”

Stanbic Bank’s involvement in the National Agriculture Show aligns with its Social, Economic, and Environment (SEE) initiative, which aims to positively impact society while promoting economic growth and environmental stewardship. The bank views its participation in the show as a way to foster the SEE initiative within the agricultural sector and contribute to Botswana’s economy.

National Agriculture Show Highlights Sector’s Role

The National Agriculture Show, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, plays a critical role in driving economic development and promoting sustainable growth in Botswana. The event gathers farmers, agribusinesses, policymakers, and industry experts to showcase innovations, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities within the agricultural sector. The show includes exhibitions, workshops, and panel discussions focused on advancements in agricultural practices, technologies, and policies.

Partnerships for Sustainable Agriculture

Stanbic Bank’s recent collaboration with Kwenantle Farmers for a solar energy project was highlighted as an example of its commitment to sustainable agriculture. The 27-million-pula project, which includes the installation of solar-powered boreholes and irrigation systems across a 264-hectare expansion, is the first of its kind in Botswana. The bank remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that contribute to the nation’s economic resilience and environmental sustainability.

