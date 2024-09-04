30 October is Election Day

President announces that Parliament will be dissolved on Thursday this week (tomorrow) and declares 30 and 31 October public holidays to enhance voter-turnout

BONGANI MALUNGA

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has officially announced that the 2024 general elections will take place on 30 October.

The President made the announcement in a public address on Btv yesterday (Tuesday), ending months of anxiety when he would make the announcement.

Masisi also declared 30 and 31 October public holidays in order to encourage greater voter turnout.

Crescendo

The announcement came as pressure from the political opposition and civil society was reaching a crescendo with October, the traditional month of general elections every five years in Botswana, coming close.

“The Constitution of the Republic of Botswana mandates that we as a nation hold general elections every five years,” the President said.

“This is not just a legal obligation; it is a fundamental principle that underpins our democracy and a commitment we have honoured and will continue to honour in the future.

Timing engraved

“Furthermore, I would like to draw attention to Section 90/3 of our Constitution, which stipulates that general elections must occur within 60 days following the dissolution of Parliament.

“Our most recent general elections were successfully conducted on October 23rd 2019.

“It is important to note that this timing has become so engrained in our hearts and minds as a nation that any deviation from this established norm, regardless of legal compliance, should not be entertained.”

Dissolution of Parliament

He also stated that the Parliament will be dissolved on Thursday this week (tomorrow) while nomination of presidential candidates will take place on 28 September.

“In light of this, I am pleased to announce that the 12th Parliament of the Republic of Botswana will be dissolved on September 5th, 2024 in accordance with Section 90, Sub-Section 3 of our Constitution, setting the stage for the upcoming general elections,” he said.

“On the same day, I will issue a Writ of Elections instructing that these elections take place across all 61 constituencies in the country.

Presidential candidates

“The nomination of presidential candidates is scheduled for Saturday 28th of September 2024 to be held at the Gaborone High Court in line with Section 4 of the Presidential Elections Supplementary Provisions Act.

“Additionally, nominations for both parliament and council candidates will occur on Friday October 4th, 2024.

“I urge all Batswana to embrace this opportunity and vote in significant numbers.

“Let us unite in demonstrating our steadfast commitment to democracy, peace and development. These are values that are intertwined and fundamental to our nation.”