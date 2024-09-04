Civil Society To Mount Protest March Against Constitutional Amendment Bill

• March organized by Motheo-o-Mosha backed by civil society

• Opposition parties urge members to join march at GSS Grounds

• Morwaeng expected to propose passed off Bill into law on Thursday

GAZETTE REPORTER

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are set to march against the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill today in a last-ditch effort to prevent its passing by Parliament on Thursday.

The demonstration will begin at GSS Grounds (behind the Gaborone Town Hall) at 1pm from where participants will march to Parliament where the bill is slated for a vote this Thursday.

The protest march is organised by Motheo-o-Mosha, a non-governmental organisation known for its advocacy for a new constitution in Botswana. Motheo-o-Mosha is supported by various CSOs, including churches and opposition political parties.

Critical moment

Said the Chairman of Motheo-O-Mosha in an interview, Morena Monganja: “This is a critical moment for our democracy. We have been calling for a more inclusive and representative constitutional process since day one.

“Our concerns have largely been ignored. Through this march, we hope to express our discontent, block the Bill and assert the power of the people. Enough is enough!”

He said participants will gather at GSS Grounds at 1pm before proceeding to Parliament. “We invite all who care about the future of this country to join us,” Monganja added, noting that invitations have been extended to like-minded organisations.

Flawed

Opposition to the Constitutional Review Bill has been strong from the outset, with critics arguing that the review process was flawed and failed to represent the broader interests of society.

The Bill proposes significant amendments, including increasing the number of Specially-Elected Members of Parliament from six to 10, increasing the number of Specially-Elected Members of Ntlo Ya Dikgosi from five to 10, and introducing measures to bar retired presidents who have served 10 years or more from holding any political office.

These changes have faced fierce resistance from both the opposition and civil society who argue that the Bill deliberately excluded the people’s desire for direct presidential elections in favour of greater presidential powers.

BDP determined

However, led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is determined to pass the Bill. In a bid to secure the necessary two-thirds majority, the President has sought to ensure the presence of all MPs of the BDP for the crucial vote by restricted ministers from travelling this week.

The spokesman of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Moeti Mohwasa, has confirmed UDC participation in the protest march. “We agree with and endorse the march,” he said in an interview.

“We have been invited and urge our members to attend in large numbers. We disagreed with the process leading to the Constitutional Amendment Bill because it does not reflect the will of the people and seeks to concentrate power in the hands of the President.”

Charismatic churches

At the Botswana Congress Party, the spokesperson Dr Mpho Pheko has similarly stated that “the party supports the protest fully”. BCP president Dumelang Saleshando has taken to social media to encourage voters to contact their legislators and urge them to reject the Bill and to offering to provide people with the contact numbers of their MPs.

The Evangelical Fellowship of Botswana, the umbrella body of charismatic churches petitioned Parliament in May and is also expected to participate in the protest march.