BDP Unveils Ambitious Sports Agenda for Economic Growth

After outlining a thoroughgoing approach that explains every detail of a thriving sports sector to a fault, President Mokgweetsi Masisi presented a Domkrag manifesto that includes ensuring a bulwark of protection for outstanding athletes against exploitation by unscrupulous corporations and individuals



GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has unveiled its 2024 manifesto that features a robust strategy to transform sports into a thriving business sector that enhances the quality of life and contributes significantly to the nation’s economic development.

Said President Mokgweetsi Masisi when he performed the official launch of the manifesto at the Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng on Sunday: “The role of sports in our nation cannot be overstated.

“We are committed to fostering a vibrant sports culture that not only promotes physical well-being but also strengthens Botswana’s reputation on the global stage.”

High-Performance Centre

Key to this transformation is establishment of a state-of-the-art High-Performance Centre designed to optimise the performance of Botswana’s athletes.

The facility will serve as the cornerstone of a broader initiative aimed at ensuring that Botswana becomes a powerhouse in international sports.

“Our athletes deserve the best, and this Centre will provide them with the necessary tools and environment to excel,” Masisi asserted.

The BDP’s manifesto emphasises continuous investment in skills development and training of athletes, coaches and sports administrators.

Sports academies

By doing so, the party says it aims to create a sustainable sports ecosystem that nurtures talent from the grassroots level to the elite stage.

Moreover, the BDP envisions a future where sports-related businesses flourish, creating new avenues for entrepreneurship.

“We will promote the development of sports academies, equipment manufacturing, sports tourism, and events management,” said the President.

“These initiatives will not only diversify our economy but also create employment opportunities for Batswana.”

Cutting-edge technology

Investment in modern sports infrastructure, including stadiums and training facilities, is another priority. The BDP plans to ensure that both urban and rural areas benefit from such facilities, thus fostering inclusivity in sports participation.

In addition, the BDP seeks to collaborate with private enterprises and international organisations to leverage resources, access cutting-edge technology, and expand the reach of Botswana’s sports programmes.

The manifesto also includes provisions for protecting athletes from exploitation, ensuring that their performance is not unfairly monetised by unscrupulous corporations or individuals.