Rebatenne and Maloka Triumph in Great Kgatleng Table Tennis Tourney 

In the women’s division, Rebatenne’s tactical brilliance eventually overcame a difficult path to victory

In the boy’s final, Maloka’s superb skill gave him 3-0 victory to claim his first Great Kgatleng title

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Great Kgatleng Table Tennis Tournament has once again proved its stature as a premier event on the local table tennis scene, delivering remarkable athleticism.

Hosted by Kgamanyane CJSS in Mochudi, this year’s tournament saw two new names rise to the top when Tshepiso Rebatenne and Bakang Maloka were crowned champions in their respective categories.

Even so, in the women’s division, Rebatenne’s path to victory was anything but easy. Her semi-final clash against Namibo Modisathebe was a test of endurance and skill, with both players delivering electrifying performances.

But Rebatenne’s tenacity and tactical brilliance saw her edge past Modisathebe, earning her a spot in the final.

One-sided affair

On the other side of the draw, Olorato Ramagapu narrowly defeated Emma Lelatisitswe in a gripping five-set match. The final, however, was a one-sided affair, with Rebatenne sweeping past Ramagapu in straight sets (3-0) to cement her status as the new queen of Kgatleng table tennis tournament.

The men’s category was defined by Maloka’s commanding performances. Maloka’s journey to the title began with a stunning quarter-final victory over the defending champion, Boago Malobela, in straight sets (3-0).

His momentum continued as he outlasted Masa Lesole in a closely contested semi-final, eventually winning 3-2.

Determination and skill

In the final, Maloka faced Tirelo Tshipinare where he delivered a dominant display of determination and skill, winning 3-0 to claim his first Great Kgatleng title.

The tournament also highlighted the emergence of young talent in the junior divisions. In the girls’ U-15 category, Boitlamo Nkele showcased her potential with a resilient performance.

After surviving a tough semi-final against Carol David, Nkele faced Brianna Mogaladi in the final. Despite Mogaladi’s impressive run, which included a semi-final victory over Tshegofatso Buisanyang, Nkele’s determination carried her to victory.

In the boys’ U-15 division, Reneilwe Lekorwe of Smash Maniacs continued his reign as the champion. Lekorwe advanced to the final after a convincing 3-0 win over Gofaone Tinashe Dzvaka in the semi-finals.

The Moshupa lads

He then faced Thato Kgongwana from Bontleng, who had earlier defeated Alista Goche 3-0. Lekorwe’s experience and composure shone through as he secured a 3-1 victory, retaining his title.

The tournament, known for its competitive spirit, also underscored the dominance of the Moshupa lads who took home multiple titles and podium finishes.

In the elite categories, winners were awarded P1,000, runners-up P600, and semi-finalists P350. The junior champions received P600, with runners-up and semi-finalists earning P400 and P200 respectively.