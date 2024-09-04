Team Did Well At World Champs Despite Challenges – BAA

In the aftermath of World Athletics Junior Championships in Lima, Peru whence Botswana has nothing to show, the position of BAA is simple: the absence of school sports has created a lacuna that only schools sports can fill. It is for this reason that the nation’s umbrella athletics body of athletics holds that Team Botswana did well under circumstances

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s contingent coming back from the World Athletics Junior Championships in Lima, Peru without a medal illustrates the formidable challenges that the nation’s athletes face on the global stage.

Despite high expectations, the 12-member team of individual sprinters and relay squads struggled to secure podium finishes, prompting the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) to reflect on the broader issues affecting youth sports in the country.

In a candid interview with Gazette Sports, BAA Vice President of Administration, Oabona Theetso, acknowledged the disappointment of not winning any medals but commended the team’s efforts, given the difficult circumstances they faced.

“We cannot crucify them”

“We might not be coming home with a medal but the team did well, given the circumstances that we are currently facing,” he said. “There is no school sports, and without that we cannot crucify them.

“School sports would have given them a chance to be drilled even more. But without school sports, we cannot beat ourselves hard. They did well.”

The absence of school sports has significantly hampered the development and preparation of young athletes, leaving them without regular competition and the crucial training to hone their skills.

Lack of competition

Theetso emphasised that the lack of competitive exposure was a key factor in the team’s performance. “The junior athletes are not exposed to many competitions locally,” he noted.

“The last time the athletes competed before the World Junior Championships was sometime in June. And in sports, you need to be active to do well. That’s why BAA holds the view that they did well and need to be appreciated.”

Among the highlights, the men’s Under 20 4x400m relay team reached the finals but was disqualified. In the 4×400 mixed relay, the quartet of Justice Oratile, Warona Thonisani, Keorapetse Oreokame, and Ame Bogoma achieved a season-best time of 3:32.75s, finishing fifth in their heat, but this was not enough to advance to the next round.

Difficulties

Individual performances also reflected the difficulties faced by the team. In the men’s 40Om race, Thabang Mongathipa came fourth in his heat with a time of 47.57s, missing the cut for the semi-finals.

Ernest Kumevu, another hopeful in the 400m, showed early promise by winning his heat with a time of 45.69s but did not maintain his momentum in the semi-finals where he finished sixth with a time of 47.54s, failing to qualify for the final.

In the women’s 200m race, Sethunya Majama finished sixth in her heat with a time of 24.31s, which was insufficient to progress further in the competition.