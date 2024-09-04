Creatives Outline Vision of District Arts and Culture Centres Across Botswana 

While some subsequently criticised the content of the recent interactive meeting between the Creatives with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, a constructive and auspicious note that bodes well for the future was struck. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

As Botswana’s creative sector asserts its determination to grow and flourish, the conversation around infrastructure is becoming increasingly urgent.

The Vice Chairperson of the Creative Arts and Media Sector at Business Botswana, Kabelo Rapinyana, emphasised this in an interactive breakfast session that creatives had with President Mokgweetsi Masisi in Gaborone recently.

“Physical infrastructure is critical to supporting the growth of our creative industries,” he told the President, highlighting the construction of the eagerly-awaited National State Theatre in Gaborone.

The facility, once completed, is expected to serve as a cultural hub that will attract international events and foster local talent. But Rapinyana was also quick to acknowledge current challenges.

Shortage of working space

“There is an immediate shortage of dedicated spaces such as theatres, galleries and studios, which limits the ability of artists to showcase their work,” he noted.

He then proposed establishment of 10 District Centres of Arts, Culture and Sports across Botswana. These centres would provide work space for talent identification, cultural education and community engagement, thus ensuring that the benefits of the creative sector reach every corner of the country.

Rapinyana proposed an exciting vision for Kasane in which revitalisation of Seboba Park, now underutilised, could become the first District Arts and Culture Centre.

The project would transform the world-famous resort town from a 12-hour into an 18-hour economy by drawing evening crowds, encouraging longer stays, and boosting spending in the district.

Authentic traditions of BaSubiya

“This initiative would create a vibrant hub where tourists can engage with authentic traditions of BaSubiya through live performances, interactive art exhibitions, and a marketplace for locally-crafted products,” Rapinyana explained.

In addition to the significant investment in physical infrastructure that he envisoned, Rapinyana highlighted a related critical issue: underutilisation.

To address this, he proposed introducing subsidies to increase access to government and private facilities for Botswana’s creative and sports communities.

“By reducing the costs associated with accessing these venues, we can stimulate more cultural and sports activities, foster inclusivity, and enhance community cohesion,” he said.

Culture and lifestyle

Doing so, Rapinyana added, would ensure that existing infrastructure delivered maximum economic returns, thus bolstering the growth of Botswana’s creative industries.

Turning to Botswana’s cultural and lifestyle fashion industry, he said it holds immense potential but faces significant challenges, particularly in local manufacturing capacity.

To overcome this, Rapinyana proposed establishment of a Fashion Board under the National Arts Council of Botswana alongside supportive policies to revitalise the sector.

“By addressing these challenges, we can reduce our reliance on imports, lower costs, and boost Botswana’s global competitiveness in the fashion industry,” he asserted.

Private sector-led platforms

Furthermore, Rapinyana called for creation of two independent, private sector-led platforms: a Fashion and Entertainment platform and a Sports and Entertainment platform.

In his outlook, such initiatives would foster strategic partnerships and drive value propositions like lifestyle events, brand collaborations, and film and television content.

“By promoting inclusivity and a broader value network across our sector, these platforms aim to boost job creation, cultural exports and global competitiveness,” he said.

Reflecting on the progress made since the creatives meeting with the President in 2019, Rapinyana acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the private sector, the government, and the broader community.

Media measurement

He cited the operationalisation of the National Arts Council of Botswana and advancements in media measurement as examples of the successful collaboration. However, he also emphasised the need for continued partnership to fully realise Botswana’s creative potential.

“In order to encourage more participation in the creative sector by the private sector, we advocate for direct incentives by the government,” said Rapinyana.

In response, President Masisi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to growing the creative sector and stressed the importance of discipline, commitment and excellence among artists, urging them to succeed beyond Botswana’s borders.

Support institutions

“We are going to put in place institutions that cater for the creatives,” said the President, “and it would be good to do so with the involvement of the private sector.”

But while the meeting ended on what sounded like a constructive and auspicious note, some creatives subsequently criticised its structure and content, saying it failed to address the real plight of people in the industry.

Concerns were raised about the disarray of the National Arts Council of Botswana and its alleged disproportionate allocation of funds in which 90% of the approved budget is spent on administration rather than on the industry itself.

“The real challenge is that public administrators need to understand that creative systems can only be built by creative thinking professionals,” said one creative.