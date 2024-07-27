Stanbic Botswana Recognised for Excellence in ESG 

Wilderness Safaris, Norsad Capital feature in Stanbic’s eminence

Standard Bank Group named Africa’s Best Bank for wealth management

Euromoney Awards among most esteemed in the financial industry

GAZETTE REPORTER

Stanbic Bank Botswana has been awarded Botswana’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) by Euromoney.

The accolade was announced at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, held on July 18 at the Peninsula London Hotel.

This recognition underscores Stanbic Bank Botswana’s commitment to sustainability through its Social, Environmental and Economic (SEE) agenda, which aims to drive positive impact within the community and beyond.

According to a statement issued by Stanbic, the bank has achieved significant milestones in transactions and client support, notably with Wilderness Safaris and Norsad Capital, aligning with sustainability principles and fostering a sustainable future.

Sustainability structuring

In a landmark transaction, Stanbic Bank served as sustainability structuring agent and lender to Wilderness Safaris.

The statement shows that the bank provided a bespoke conservation financing solution, the first of its kind, to support Wilderness Safaris’ impact framework.

This initiative aims to protect 2.3 million hectares of land, highlighting Stanbic’s dedication to environmental conservation.

Additionally, the statement states, Stanbic Bank played a pivotal role in providing ZAR680 million in sustainability-linked funding to Norsad Capital Limited, an African private debt financier.

Sustainability KPIs

The six-year funding supports Norsad’s growth ambitions and impact investment goals. Stanbic acted as co-arranger, lender and joint sustainability coordinator, working closely with Norsad to align sustainability key performance indicators (KPIs) with the financing solution.

“This award affirms our bold commitment to the people and the planet through our Social, Environmental and Economic (SEE) agenda,” said Chose Modise, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Botswana.

“Our commitment is anchored by our purpose, ‘Botswana is our Home, and we Drive her Growth.’ This principle guides our efforts to always balance profits and purpose, recognising that we serve the interests of multiple stakeholder groups.

16 accolades for Standard Bank

“We are honoured to receive this award and remain devoted to our mission, as we believe that what benefits our society also benefits our business.”

In addition to this achievement, Standard Bank Group, Stanbic Bank Botswana’s parent company, received 16 accolades, including Africa’s Best Bank, at the Euromoney Awards.

Standard Bank was recognised as the best bank in Africa overall and a leader in categories such as Wealth Management, Advisory, and Financing.

Lasting value

The Banker, a renowned publication owned by the Financial Times, also ranked Standard Bank as the best-performing bank in Africa, including South Africa, in its Top 1000 Banks 2024 rankings.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are among the most esteemed in the financial industry, recognising institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and exceptional service.

Stanbic Bank Botswana’s award highlights its role as a leader in sustainability and its dedication to creating lasting value for its stakeholders.