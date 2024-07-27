BNF Wants UDC to Align with More Opposition Parties

Proposes that UDC form an alliance with other parties

Says the move will increase chances of dethroning the ruling BDP

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana National Front (BNF) has resolved to engage the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to consider forming an alliance with other political parties outside the opposition coalition in the coming 2024 general elections.

Resolution Adopted

The resolution was adopted by the recent BNF conference. Adopting the resolution, the BNF stated that together with other contracting partners under the UDC, in constituencies where they do not have strong candidates, they must collaborate or form an alliance with other parties. “BNF with its contracting parties under UDC must contest in all 61 constituencies; however, where we do not have strong candidates, the party must collaborate with other parties outside the opposition coalition. This move will help the UDC to eliminate chances of BDP winning such constituencies,” BNF stated in the resolution.

Changing Coalition Dynamics

The opposition coalition has been changing contracting partners, with some withdrawing their membership due to differences. Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the UDC was made up of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Botswana Peoples Party (BPP), and BNF. However, the conglomeration changed a few years after the 2019 general elections, with the BCP terminating its membership citing a lack of democracy and governance. The withdrawal of the BCP consequently opened doors for other opposition parties to join the coalition. The parties that eventually joined were the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF). The relationship between BPF and the UDC, however, did not last as it broke before the upcoming 2024 general elections, leaving only BNF, AP, and BPP in the opposition coalition.

Potential Reunification

If given the green light, the proposal means that the UDC will rekindle its partnership with its old allies, the BPF and the BCP, to form a formidable force in the 2024 general elections.