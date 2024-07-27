Masisi Defends Vegetable Import Ban 

Lauds the move as it has “enhanced self-sufficiency and empowered Batswana farmers”

BONGANI MALUNGA

The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi has defiantly defended the country’s decision to ban the import of vegetables. South Africa, which accounted for the largest vegetable exports to Botswana, was the most affected as it had a trade arrangement with Botswana which gave their farmers unlimited access to the Botswana market.

The ban continues to draw largely negative reactions from influential agricultural commentators and industry players south of the Botswana border but Masisi is adamant that the move is reaping positive results. The president stated on his social media platforms that the ban was a powerful move that has boosted the economy and local farmers.

Enhancing self sufficiency

In a rare public address, Masisi explained how the ban has empowered local farmers while boosting the country’s self-sufficiency. “This initiative aims to enhance self-sufficiency and empower our hardworking Batswana farmers by giving them the opportunity to thrive and succeed. By focusing on local produce we are investing in our own people, ensuring that their livelihoods improve and that we all benefit from fresh, homegrown food,” the President stated.

Consumer perspective

Despite Masisi’s proclamations of a resounding success, the consumers’ perspective holds a contrasting view. Richard Harriman of the Consumer Watchdog told The Botswana Gazette that they recently conducted two online polls about public perceptions of the country’s import bans. He stated that although they do not have enough quantitative evidence to state whether or not the local suppliers are meeting market demands, they conducted polls that sought the public’s views about the country’s ability to deal with the ban.

Two polls

Harriman stated that the first poll asked consumers if the country has the capacity, skills and the resources to produce the goods that are banned from importation, especially vegetables and school uniforms. The second poll sought answers about whether the food import controls have been good for the nation.

“We asked members of the Consumer Watchdog Facebook group if they believe we have the capacity to produce the goods that are currently banned and whether the bans had been good for the country. In both questions (polls) just over 70 percent didn’t believe they’d been successful. Only around 25 percent felt positive,” Harriman told this publication.