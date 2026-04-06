Standard Chartered Eyes Strategic Shift

Bank highlights global network strength as it navigates headwinds and advances Botswana sale plans

GAZETTE REPORTER

As Standard Chartered Bank Botswana reflects on the past year and looks ahead to 2026, its leadership is emphasizing the strength of its international network and long-term positioning, even as it operates in a challenging environment and prepares for a potential change in ownership.

Global Positioning

“As we reflect on the past year and look ahead to 2026, Standard Chartered Bank Botswana remains firmly anchored in its purpose as a global bank that connects corporate, institutional and affluent clients to a unique international network spanning Asia, Africa and the Middle East,” said Chairperson Solomon Sekwakwa and Chief Executive Officer Mpho Masupe in the Bank’s financials for the year ended 31st December 2025.

They described the network as central to the bank’s strategy.

“This network continues to be our greatest strength, enabling us to support clients as they navigate evolving macro-economic conditions whilst accessing sustainable growth opportunities across some of the world’s most dynamic markets,” they said.

Market Conditions

The bank said its performance on the period under review was shaped by a highly volatile liquidity environment, which placed sustained pressure on margins. Elevated costs of funds, coupled with limited opportunities to reprice assets, constrained earnings during the year.

The results also included a once-off impairment charge linked to an accounting adjustment reversing duplicated interest in suspense. The bank said the charge was non-recurring and did not reflect any deterioration in asset quality or credit fundamentals, which remain stable and well managed.

The subdued performance further reflected broader macroeconomic conditions, prompting a more cautious approach to origination and asset growth to safeguard balance sheet strength.

“Accordingly, we continue to manage the Bank with a strong focus on prudent risk management, cost discipline and capital preservation, while positioning the franchise to capture opportunities as conditions improve,” they said.

Strategic Review

In November 2024, Standard Chartered PLC announced plans to explore the sale of its Wealth and Retail Banking segment. Following further evaluation, the group is now progressing towards the sale of the entire Botswana franchise.

The bank said the decision reflects the value of its operations, including strong client relationships, brand strength and the expertise of its workforce, positioning the franchise as an attractive opportunity for prospective buyers.

Transition Planning

As the process advances, the bank said its focus remains on preserving value and ensuring continuity for clients, employees and stakeholders.

During the transition, it continues to operate with discipline, integrity and a client-focused approach, supported by its local presence and international reach.

Management said employees have demonstrated resilience and professionalism throughout the period of organisational change. The bank is investing in upskilling, reskilling and internal talent mobility, alongside structured change management, to support staff through the transition.

Maintaining employee well-being and engagement remains a priority as the bank prepares for new ownership.

Financial Outcome

For the year ended 31 December 2025, profit before tax declined by 28 percent to P342 million, while non-interest income decreased by 1 percent compared to the prior period.