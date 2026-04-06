Canada Flags Botswana’s Potholes

Canada warns travellers of deteriorating road conditions, spotlighting potholes, rural hazards and broader safety risks across Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Government of Canada has raised fresh concerns about road safety in Botswana as it warned travellers about hazardous driving conditions, including pothole-ridden roads and unpredictable rural terrain.

ROAD CONDITIONS

In its latest travel advisory, Canada notes that while roads in urban centres such as Gaborone and Francistown are generally in good condition, conditions deteriorate significantly outside major towns. “Roads in rural areas can be dangerous due to potholes, unpaved surfaces, uneven terrain and insufficient lighting,” the advisory states.

The warning highlights seasonal risks, cautioning that both rainy and dry periods pose dangers to motorists. Heavy rains can flood highways and make surfaces slippery, while dust storms during the dry season may drastically reduce visibility.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

The advisory further states that public transportation also carries risks. While licensed taxis are available in major cities, travellers are advised to confirm fares in advance, request taxis through reputable hotels, and avoid hailing taxis from the street. Minibuses, locally known as “kombis,” are frequently overcrowded and poorly maintained and should be avoided.

Canada also flagged Botswana’s road safety record, noting that fatal accidents are frequent. These are often linked to drunk driving, distracted driving, particularly mobile phone use, and the presence of pedestrians, wildlife and stray livestock on roads. Emergency response times in rural areas may also be slow.

“Drivers can sometimes be extremely aggressive and reckless,” the advisory adds. It urged travellers to drive defensively, avoid night travel and plan journeys carefully, especially when venturing into remote areas.

BROADER RISKS

Beyond roads, the advisory paints a broader picture of safety concerns. Crime, including pickpocketing, car theft and “smash-and-grab” incidents, is said to occur across the country, particularly in urban areas and border regions near South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Travellers are advised to remain vigilant, avoid displaying valuables and stay away from isolated areas.

While violent crime such as carjackings and home burglaries does occur, Canada notes that tourists are not usually targeted, though they may be caught in opportunistic incidents.

TRAVEL WARNINGS

The advisory further cautions about demonstrations, which, though rare, can turn volatile, especially around election periods. Visitors are urged to avoid large gatherings and follow instructions from local authorities.

Special mention is also made of travel in national parks where visitors are warned about unfenced wildlife areas and potentially dangerous encounters with wild animals. Travellers are encouraged to use professional guides and strictly follow park regulations.

Despite the warnings, Botswana remains a popular destination known for its stable political environment and world-renowned wildlife tourism. However, Canada’s advisory underscores the need for heightened caution, particularly on the country’s roads, where potholes and poor conditions continue to pose a serious risk.