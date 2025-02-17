Taxi Operators Want inDrive Banned

Says ride-hailing service operates illegally

Allege inDrive does not pay regulatory fees

Emphasise saturation state of taxi market

InDrive operators dismiss allegations

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Taxi operators in Botswana are calling for the international ride-hailing service inDrive to be banned because the app-based service is allegedly operating illegally in Botswana and undermines their businesses by evading regulatory requirements.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the Chairman of Gaborone Taxi and Local Bus Service Association, Edison Tlhomelang, expressed frustration with what he described as an uneven playing field.

“They are affecting our business because they are operating illegally and are free to set their prices without regulation,” he said. “We, on the other hand, are strictly regulated and must charge based on stipulated fares.”

Licence fees

Taxi operators are required to hold public transport permits, ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy through biannual inspections, and pay various licence fees. On the other hand, Tlhomelang argued, inDrive operators, do not face these obligations.

He queried: “Why are they allowed to operate for free? Our cars are inspected every six months and we renew permits annually, incurring costs. Who is doing that with inDrive operators?”

He added that the influx of ride-hailing drivers exacerbates an already saturated market.

“Many people are applying for permits to operate public transport but are being turned down because the market is full,” Tlhomelang said. “If the market is saturated, why increase the saturation with inDrive operators? It must be banned.”

Transport minister

He disclosed that the association met with the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure in January to present their grievances. “The minister promised that steps would be taken but did not say what specific action will be taken,” he said.

While taxi operators are demanding a ban on inDrive, one inDrive driver who spoke on condition of anonymity defended the platform, emphasising its role in offering affordable and flexible transportation options.

“InDrive allows us to negotiate prices with passengers, which makes transport more accessible for many people,” said the operator. “It also provides income for drivers who would otherwise be unemployed.”

Well-maintained

The operator dismissed claims that inDrive operates outside the legal framework, saying it maintains their vehicles at personal expense and follows safety protocols.

“We might not follow the same system as taxis, but that doesn’t mean we are not professional or safe,” the operator said. “Our cars are well-maintained, and customers appreciate the service.”

Headquartered in Mountain View in the US state of California, inDrive operates in more than 700 cities across 45 countries and boasts over 200 million downloads.

Second-largest

The company launched in 2013 and has since become the second-largest ride-hailing app by download globally. However, despite its global success, its presence in Botswana remains contentious.

As tensions grow between traditional taxi operators and ride-hailing services, the government is under increasing pressure to address regulatory gaps and ensure fair competition in the transport sector.

Post Views: 82